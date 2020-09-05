These simulations show how face shields and valved masks allow clouds of respiratory droplets to escape

Journal of Fluids Droplets escape from the bottom of a face shield.

Face shields and masks with exhalation valves do not block the spread of small droplets, a new study found.

Small, aerosol-sized particles linger in the air for longer periods of time compared to large droplets.

Well-fitted N95 masks, high-quality cloth masks, or surgical masks without valves are more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Not all face coverings are created equal. While face shields and masks with valves might score high on comfort, breathability, and making communication easier, they don’t rank well when it comes to preventing the spread of viral particles.

A visualisation study published in Physics of Fluids demonstrated this using a mannequin and an air pump meant to simulate the path of real-life coughs and sneezes.

In a video of the mannequin wearing a plastic face shield, a large cloud of droplets escaped from the bottom of the shield and slowly crept upward and outward. The next clip, where the mannequin was fitted with an N95 mask with an exhalation port, showed a jet of droplets shooting out of the valve.

These demonstrations, which used lasers to illuminate the path of expelled droplets, helped to visualise what past studies have proven with numerical models.

“We’ve heard from all sorts of people in the general public, even medical doctors and other scientists as well, that this really helps convey what’s happening in reality,” lead author Siddartha Verma, assistant professor in the department of ocean and mechanical engineering at Florida Atlantic University, said.

Face shields block large droplets but allow smaller particles to creep out the bottom and sides



People may assume face shields stop germs in their tracks, but that’s only the case for large respiratory droplets, Verma explained.

Aerosols â€” the technical term for smaller droplets that have a diameter of 5-10 microns or less â€” are lighter, allowing them to move through the air more slowly and freely. As such, they are more likely to escape a face shield or a poorly-fitted mask.

“They’re very light, so they’re able to flow around the sides of the visor and the bottom very, very easily,” Verma said. “Once that happens, then they’re released into the room, and they can end up going anywhere depending on what the ambient air flow looks like.”

The team did not compare how variables like wind or indoor ventilation might affect the path of aerosols that escape face shields and masks. Rajat Mittal, a fluid dynamics researcher who was not affiliated with the study, said these air flow currents would be difficult to address in a visualisation like this one because they are so variable.

The visualisation also didn’t address how effective face shields are at protecting the wearer. However, a study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene in 2014 found that health care workers wearing face shields were only protected from 23% of aerosol inhalation.

More recently, the efficacy of face shields was called into question after a coronavirus outbreak at a hotel in Switzerland. The only people infected with the coronavirus were those who wore face shields without masks.

Masks with exhalation valves are not good for protecting others from your germs. A fabric mask would be better.



The primary purpose of wearing a mask is to force any droplets or particles to filter through the fabric, Verma said. Wearing a mask with an exhalation valve that only filters air in one direction completely defeats that purpose.

“If a person is sick and wearing one of these exhalation valve masks, then when they exhale, they let out the full breath through the vent,” co-author Manhar Dhanak said. “That would potentially contain droplets of all sizes, particularly these aerosol-sized droplets which can then propagate into the room.”

Dhanak said valved masks are not intended for medical use, but for people working in industrial settings where they may be at risk of breathing in chemicals. For the purpose of preventing the spread of disease, he said wearing a homemade fabric mask would be more effective than wearing an N95-rated mask with a vent.

Even worse, some of the masks the team tested had faulty valves, which is like wearing a mask with a hole in it.

No mask is 100% effective, but your best bet is to wear a well-fitted, high-quality face mask with no holes

In a previous visualisation study, Verma, Dhanak, and their co-author John Frankenfield demonstrated the efficacy of several different mask types in preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.

“One thing to be mindful of is none of the masks that we tested were 100% effective,” Verma said. “There’s always some degree of leakage, which is why even when using masks it’s important to be maintaining distance from others.”

The fit of the mask, particularly around the bridge of the nose, can affect how many droplets escape from the edges. In terms of material, homemade masks with multiple layers of fabric and off-the-shelf cone masks were most effective at containing droplets, while bandanas and loosely folded masks performed poorly.

Verma and Dhanak acknowledged that, in certain situations, people may need to wear face shields. The shields may be more comfortable for outdoor exercise, and they allow people who are deaf or hard of hearing to read lips.

But in those scenarios, face shield wearers should be aware of the potential risks and wear a mask under the shield if possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.