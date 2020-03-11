10 photos that show how people are protecting their pets from coronavirus, even though there's still no evidence they're at risk

Aly Song/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A dog wearing a face mask is seen on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China.

People are buying face masks for their dogs to wear on walks amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

Experts say there’s currently no evidence that dogs or cats are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus or spreading it to humans.

Still, the CDC recommends that those sick with COVID-19 should “limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.”

Even on the verge of a global pandemic, dogs still need to be walked.

While Hong Kong reported one pet dog with a "low level" infection of the virus, experts say there's currently no evidence that dogs or cats are spreading it to humans.

Here’s how dog owners are protecting their beloved pets.

Pet owners are outfitting their dogs with miniature face masks.

Aly Song/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A dog wearing a face mask in Shanghai, China.

The masks cover their snouts.

Some are even putting them in dog-sized protective suits.

Doug Perez via AP Doug Perez and his girlfriend outfit their Labrador, Chubby, with a face mask before going out for a walk in Wuhan, China.

Chubby the Labrador went out for a walk in Wuhan, China, in full gear.

The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest pets can spread COVID-19.

Zhang Yao/China News Service via Getty Images A dog wearing a face mask in Changchun, Jilin Province of China.

The disease started in animals, but is only spread from person to person in its current form.

Face masks also don’t help prevent the spread of the virus.

Aly Song/Reuters A dog wearing a mask at a shopping area in downtown Shanghai.

“There’s little harm in it,” Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, told Business Insider about wearing face masks. “But it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”

However, the CDC says people with symptoms should wear face masks to help prevent infecting others.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images A Chinese woman holds her dog, both wearing protective masks.

Wearing a face mask won’t do much if you’re healthy.

The best way to prevent getting sick is washing your hands frequently, trying not to touch your face, and avoiding close contact with sick people.

TPG/Getty Images A dog out for a walk wearing a mask in Hefei, Anhui, China.

The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

The CDC hasn’t received any reports of companion animals or pets becoming sick with the virus.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A dog wears a mask in Guangzhou, China.

However, officials in Hong Kong reported a dog with a “low level” of infection. The dog, which belonged to a coronavirus patient, may have been carrying the virus in its mouth and nose, according to Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. It reportedly showed no signs of illness.

There are around 115,000 people who have been infected, most of them in China.

Even on the verge of a global pandemic, life goes on.

GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images A woman wears a face mask as she walks her dog on a street in Beijing.

The coronavirus has now spread to over 100 countries.

Dogs still need to be walked.

STR/AFP via Getty Images A dog wears a mask over its mouth on a street in Beijing.

The disease can pass between people who are 6 feet apart, but the disease isn’t airborne. It’s spread through saliva and mucus.

Or strolled.

NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images Dogs wearing masks are seen in a stroller in Shanghai.

Seeing adorable dogs poking their heads out of strollers can make a tough day full of coronavirus-induced anxiety just a little bit better.

