Photos show the emergency makeshift borders European countries have erected in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters A temporary border barrier in France.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in European countries has resulted in travel restrictions throughout the continent as nations hope to protect their citizens.

Most countries in Europe have abolished internal border controls but national lockdowns are leading to a resurgence of fences, barriers, and walls between countries.

Freedom of movement has been suspended in some regions despite being a key tenant of European society as seen with the adoption of the Schengen Agreement.

Europe is under siege from the novel coronavirus and countries are barricading themselves in to protect against a further spread of the virus or a worse outbreak.

The continent that’s typically associated with freedom of movement has temporarily abandoned that key tenant in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the continent heavily affecting its most populous countries.

Before March, travelling in Europe was as easy as going from state to state in the US with no passport checks on borders between 26 countries. Travellers could theoretically drive from Portugal to Estonia without having to show even a driver’s licence.

Under the Schengen Agreement, most countries on the continent formally abolished border controls with one another in the spirit of continental unity. After entering Europe’s external Schengen border, travel is largely unrestricted as countries become more interconnected.

March 26, 2020, a day that was supposed to be for celebration as the 25th anniversary of the Schengen Agreement’s implementation was instead overshadowed by the re-fortification of borders across Europe.

Take a look at present-day fortified Europe.

This barrier in Koewacht, Belgium represents the border between Belgium and the Netherlands. Normally, travellers could cross the international boundary here without knowing it as no signage or checkpoint existed, a common trend along this border.

Nico Vereecken / Photonews via Getty A temporary border barrier between Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source: NPR and Reuters

At other crossings, Belgian officials have had to get more creative, using a container to block off this winding country road leading from the Netherlands to Belgium near Hoogstraten.

Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty A temporary border barrier between Belgium and the Netherlands.

Belgium closed its borders on March 20 to all but essential travel, requiring the closure of remote access points such as this.

Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty A temporary border barrier between Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source: Politico

At crossings that remain open, border agents question travellers seeking to cross the boundary, a rarity in any continental European country since the Schengen Agreement took effect.

Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Temporary border checks between Belgium and the Netherlands.

For the first time in most of its citizens’ lives, Europe is on lockdown with some residents unable to leave their countries. Some European countries have slowly begun to re-instate border controls in the face of terrorism or migrant crises but never to this extent.

MARCEL VAN HOORN/ANP/AFP via Getty A temporary border barrier between Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source: The Independent and CNN

In France, once intertwined communities have been indefinitely separated with makeshift border walls and barriers cutting right through the middle of towns and villages. After operating with primarily open borders for the better part of a half-century, towns like these are commonplace in Europe.

Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty A temporary border barrier between in France.

Source: NPR

France has sought to enact border controls in the past following terrorist attacks but has seldom resorted to placing physical structures on its borders.

Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty A temporary border barrier between in France.

Source: Reuters and Express

Before the lockdown, cars and trucks that could once flow through European borders without so much as slowing down are now being stopped, occupants are being questioned, and documents checked.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Temporary border checks in France.

With France surpassing 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the borders of France will not likely open soon.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters A temporary border barrier between in France.

Source: Reuters

Some countries have resorted to deploying the military to enforce the border restrictions.

Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty A temporary border barrier.

Military personnel and vehicles can be seen at the borders in Poland…

Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty A temporary border barrier between in Poland.

And the Czech Republic.

Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty A military border guard in the Czech Republic.

For some European countries, the temporary border emplacements can be as simple as two-foot-high barriers as the situation is a first for the continent.

Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty A military border guard in the Czech Republic.

In Germany, the sole bridge that connects Frankfurt an der Oder with Sublice, Poland has been subject to restrictions with border guards awaiting potential entrants on the Polish side.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty A temporary border check between Poland and Germany.

Source: Financial Times

Anyone attempting to cross the bridge is met by a Polish border guard in full personal protective equipment armed with a thermometer.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty A temporary border check between Poland and Germany.

Source: Financial Times

After passing the temperature check, documents are then checked and the validity of travel is verified.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty A temporary border check between Poland and Germany.

Even the most remote border crossings have been closed, as seen in the mountainous villages of Bärenstein, Germany, and Vejprty, Czech Republic.

Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty A makeshift border between Germany and the Czech Republic.

The makeshift fences seen here are likely the only time these residents of Germany and Switzerland have seen a physical barrier separating their two countries.

ARND WIEGMANN/Reuters A makeshift border between Germany and Switzerland.

Source: NPR and New York Times

The unique border situation in Europe has allowed for unusual crossing sites, such as this footbridge on the Germany-Denmark border, which have since needed to be closed.

Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty A temporary border barrier between Denmark and Germany.

Even smaller countries are joining the trend, with Vatican City closing its borders earlier in the year and refusing entry to St. Peter’s Square.

REMO CASILLI/Reuters The Vatican City-Italy border.

Source: Vatican News

The primary entry point for most visitors to Vatican City, the border typically consists of a fence with two pedestrian entry points. There’s no true demarcation of where Italy ends and Vatican City begins, as well as no document checks.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty The Vatican City-Italy border.

Europe isn’t the only continent where border closures are becoming commonplace, with the US closing its land border with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travellers.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty The US-Canadian border.

In Israel, border guards are cracking down on one of the most controversial borders in the world between Israel and the Palestinian territories at the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel is now restricting access to the historically dense international city to prevent an outbreak.

Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Israel’s border with the Palestinian territories at the Old City of Jerusalem.

