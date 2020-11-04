Two-thirds of Europe's entire population are now under some form of lockdown or new restrictions in the face of a new COVID-19 surge

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images Tables and chairs seen in front of a closed restaurant in Hanover, Germany, on November 3, 2020.

Large swathes of Europe are now under some form of new lockdown or restriction, as the continent battles a resurgence of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, at least 5 million out of Europe’s 7.4 million inhabitants have been put under some form of new measure, imposed since mid-October.

France, Germany, and Belgium are under the strictest measures: a full national lockdown. The UK, which is currently under a three-tiered system of restrictions, goes into a national lockdown on Thursday.

Cases and deaths are rising in most European countries, and multiple countries have reported new records of daily new infections.

At least two-thirds of Europe’s entire population are currently under some form of new lockdown or restriction, as the continent battles a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Since mid-October, all of the continent’s largest states have reintroduced many measures first imposed in the spring.

Here’s what is happening in each country:

In the early months of the pandemic, so many countries around the world had imposed some form of COVID-19 restrictions that more people were under lockdown than were alive during World War II.

