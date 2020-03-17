The EU will ban all non-essential travel into Europe for 30 days to slow the spread of coronavirus

Reuters

The European Union will ban all non-essential travel into the bloc for at least 30 days.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said the move was needed to contain the virus.

It comes after the EU condemned a similar ban made by Trump to the EU last week.

The ban will not include the United Kingdom, which left the EU in January.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The European Union will impose a ban on all non-essential travel into the region for at least 30 days, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced on Monday.

Only essential travel to the EU for people from third countries will be allowed for a period lasting at least a month.

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” Von der Leyen said.

“Therefore I propose to the heads of state and government to introduce temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU.”

She added: “We think non-essential travel should be reduced right now in order to not spread the virus further. Be it in the European Union or by leaving the European Union.

“And also to avoid more potential strain on our health care system.

The @EU_Commission presents guidelines on border measures & proposes: 1⃣Green lanes/fast lanes giving priority to essential transport to keep the mobility sector going & ensure economic continuity 2⃣Temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU (30 days) pic.twitter.com/9bda9MntF0 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 16, 2020

Members of the Schengen travel area, such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland will not be affected by the ban. Nor will the United Kingdom, which left the EU in January but remains in a transition period with the bloc.

The decision will need to be formally agreed by European leaders.

However, under the plane, visitors from non-EU states will not be allowed to enter the region unless they are long term residents of the EU, family members of EU nationals, diplomats, or essentials workers like doctors, nurses, and researchers.

People transporting goods will also be exempt from the ban.

How the United Kingdom will be hit by the EU travel ban

Getty

Citizens from United Kingdom, which left the EU in January, will still be able to enter mainland Europe under the new rules.

“The UK citizens are European citizens so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent,” Von der Leyen said.

However, the UK will be asked to abide by the new rules.

A senior EU source told Business Insider: “EU law continues to apply in the U.K. during the transition period.”

This means that despite no longer being in the EU, the UK is still expected to implement its law – including the travel restrictions announced on Monday, while in the 12 month Brexit transition period which is due to end in 2021.

The UK government has yet to respond to the new rules.

The restrictions come despite the EU condemning a similar ban imposed by President Trump last week.

In a joint statement last week, Von der Leyen, and the European Council’s president, Charles Michel, accused Trump of failing to consult with European countries before making the decision.

“The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the statement said.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.