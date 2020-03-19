Florida cities are working together to make sure that barring spring breakers from one area doesn't cause a huge influx of partiers in another

Michele Sandberg/Getty Images Spring breakers flock to Fort Lauderdale and Miami in Florida every year.

The novel coronavirus has ended spring break in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach in Florida.

The mayors of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale worked together to implement restrictions meant to curb coronavirus without sending a wave of spring breakers to the other city.

The new regulations have shut down popular sections of the cities’ beaches, closed restaurants and nightclubs, and limited crowds – and spring breakers aren’t happy about it.

Spring break is anything but wild in South Florida right now.

Usually, South Florida, the region of southeastern Florida that encompasses Fort Lauderdale and Miami, is a notorious spring-break destination.

In 2018, Miami was named the No. 1 spring-break destination in the US, and Fort Lauderdale ranked as the booziest. Locals, however, are less than thrilled about the parties: In recent years, the noise, garbage, and wild parties have driven some of the wealthy residents away from South Beach, a trendy area of Miami Beach. And a 2019 memo from Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán noted that the city had forecast a budget of $US2.7 million for safety and sanitation alone for spring break 2020.

But in a joint news conference on Sunday, Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach and Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale implemented new restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus. They said they devised the plan together so each city’s regulations wouldn’t send an influx of spring breakers to the other city, Susannah Bryan for the Sun Sentinel reported.

Gelber and Trantalis ordered bars and restaurants in both cities to close before 10 p.m. and to operate at half capacity, implemented an 11 p.m. curfew, and limited crowds to 250 people. Both also shut down the most populated sections of each city’s beaches.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days. That same day, Gelber, along with Miami-Dade County’s deputy mayor, and Trantalis implemented even more limited restrictions. In separate press conferences, they announced the closing of restaurants, bowling alleys, movie theatres, and other businesses excluding ones deemed essential like grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks, also for 30 days.Restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery.

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., there were 210 identified coronavirus cases in Florida.

“COVID-19 is a threat as much here as anywhere,” Bryan reported Gelber saying in the Sunday conference. “We simply cannot endure these kinds of gatherings and crowds. Our measures are intended to send a clear message that Spring Break is cancelled.”

He added: “The party is over.”

Spring breakers aren’t happy with the restrictions

Some spring breakers are finding the new coronavirus restrictions hard to grapple with.

“It’s extremely upsetting because most students only get one spring break,” Gabby Porter, a 21-year-old who was in Miami for spring break, told Business Insider of the restrictions. “I am a senior and booked this trip months ago. Unfortunately, coronavirus is really serious and I understand the restrictions – it’s just really sad.”

Porter was spring breaking March 7-13 in Miami before the restrictions were introduced, but she still felt the effects of the novel coronavirus. She said her group did everything it wanted until early Wednesday.

She and her friends had tickets to the Miami nightclub LIV last Wednesday night but had watched the presidential address and decided “not to go to be safe, which sucked,” she said. On Thursday, LIV announced its temporary closing, Porter added, “which was a close call for us.”

Dryden Quigley, a college junior, told The New York Times she was vacationing in Miami Beach for spring break when the mayor enforced the regulations. “It’s been overwhelming – every day there is something else,” she said. “I started off pretty excited about hanging on the beach. Now I am on edge and nervous about the travelling.”

But others are a little more lax. “It’s so weird – we didn’t think it was going to get this bad,” a 22-year-old college student visiting Miami Beach told Reuters. “At least I’m still in warm weather, though, so whatever, I’ll just hang out in the hotel and flex. I’m staying for the rest of my trip.”

