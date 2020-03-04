US economic growth could halve this year in even the softest coronavirus scenario, top research firm says

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Central banks are rushing to defend economies from coronavirus fallout, but a new study from the Brookings Institution lays out several dire projections for the outbreak’s hit to US economic growth.

Researchers detailed three pandemic scenarios with varying degrees of severity, and even the softest estimate sees GDP growth tumbling 2%, or $US420 billion, from their baseline.

Current-dollar GDP grew by 4.1% in 2019, leading Brookings’ estimate to project a halving of US growth.

Though central bank rate cuts help pad consumer spending in the wake of the outbreak, the coronavirus epidemic requires “monetary, fiscal, and health policy responses” in afflicted countries, the researchers wrote.

Projections for the coronavirus’ hit to US economic growth range widely, but a new study by the Brookings Institution suggests even a relatively mild pandemic would slice 2020 gross domestic product in half.

The outbreak has already strained global supply and demand through supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and strict quarantine orders. Monetary authorities around the world are now racing to protect against economic slowdown and boost consumer spending. The Federal Reserve was among the first central banks to act against the virus’ fallout, issuing its first emergency rate cut in 12 years on Tuesday morning.

Despite the central bank aid, economics experts Warwick McKibbin and Roshen Fernando expect the global epidemic to hack away at US growth through the year. Their study, released Monday, lays out seven scenarios for the coronavirus’ contagion. The first three assume the epidemic remains in China, though breakouts in Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan have turned the outbreak global. The next three hypotheticals account for pandemics with differing degrees of severity. A final scenario considers the toll from a mild and annually recurring pandemic.

In Brookings’ least severe scenario, a coronavirus pandemic would drive a 2% loss to baseline US GDP in 2020, erasing roughly $US420 billion from annual growth. Current-dollar GDP grew by 4.1% in 2019, or $US848 billion, lending the economists’ estimate to slice 2020 expansion in half.

The study’s harshest scenario forecasts GDP growth slumping 8.4% from the 2020 baseline and wiping out $US1.78 trillion from economic growth. Global GDP would shrink by more than $US9 trillion in the event of “a more serious outbreak similar to the Spanish flu,” according to the study.

Two consecutive quarters of economic contraction constitute a technical recession, lending Brookings’ less-optimistic projections to hint at recession through 2020. Multiple experts have warned of the coronavirus posing a serious risk of recession, including former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

The researchers’ softest scenario also projects the virus’ global death toll skyrocketing to 15 million in 2020, with roughly 236,000 virus fatalities in the US. Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3,100 people globally and infected more than 92,000.

All nine of the US virus deaths to date are based in Washington state, though new cases in New York ratcheted up fears of expansion on Tuesday. The CDC announced Monday that the US is host to 108 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Several policy actions are needed to protect the world economies from drastic virus-fuelled slowdowns, McKibbin and Fernando wrote. Central banks and treasuries must “ensure economies continue to function” amid a growing outbreak, while governments should disseminate healthy hygiene habits and quarantine affected individuals.

“While cutting interest rates is a possible response for central banks, the shock is not only a demand management problem but a multi-faceted crisis that will require monetary, fiscal, and health policy responses,” according to Brookings.

In the long term, governments need to invest more in healthcare systems and cooperate in curbing such outbreaks before they turn global, the researchers wrote. Nations have had decades to prepare for such a virus, and the lack of investment in public health efforts is now translating to higher economic costs, they added.

“The idea that any country can be an island in an integrated global economy is proven wrong by the latest outbreak of COVID-19,” McKibbin and Fernando said.



