A Disneyland maintenance worker in France tested positive for the coronavirus, but the park is staying open for now

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier The entrance of Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, where a maintenance worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to The Sun.

The theme park remains open for business. Employees who were in contact with the maintenance worker are being tested.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have soared past 1,000 in France.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the park confirmed in a statement to The Sun on Monday.

The theme park’s management is testing other employees who were in contact with the maintenance worker, but the park is still open for business, the report said.

“We have been notified that a cast member who works backstage and does not have contact with guests has tested positive and is receiving treatment,” a Disney representative told Sun Online Travel. “We have been in regular contact with the local health authorities and continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations to help protect our guests and cast members.”

New government rules in France prohibit groups of more than 1,000 people after confirmed coronavirus cases in the country shot past 1,000, according to The Sun. There are no travel restrictions on flights yet, however.

Disneyland California also remains open even after California declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus. California on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus death, with nearly 50 reported cases in the state.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is still open, with four reported cases of coronavirus in the state. But other parks such as Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland are closed.

The novel coronavirus, thought to have originated late last year in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 3,800 people and infected more than 110,000. The virus has spread to 105 countries and killed more than 700 people outside China.

Worried visitors on their way to the Disneyland Paris should talk to their travel-insurance provider since it’s unlikely a refund will be issued while the theme park remains open, the report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.