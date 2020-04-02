How the coronavirus death toll compares to other pandemics, including SARS, HIV, and the Black Death

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

The novel coronavirus has already killed more than 3,000 people in China, 9,000 in Spain, 12,000 in Italy, and it isn’t done yet.

In the US, the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force has recently estimated that in a best case scenario, the virus may kill upwards of 200,000 people nationwide.

“We’re very worried about every city in the United States, and the potential for this virus to get out of control,” US coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told NBC News on Monday morning. “If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000, 200,000 fatalities.”

As of April 1, here’s how the body count of COVID-19 – thus far – compares to other pandemics that have spread far and wide, with devastating consequences:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.