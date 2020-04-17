Gov. Andrew Cuomo just extended New York's stay-at-home order to May 15

REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid A healthcare worker removes personal protective equipment outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Centre in Brooklyn, New York, on April 2.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15.

Schools and nonessential businesses will stay closed, and social-distancing guidelines will remain in place.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily coronavirus update from Albany on Thursday that New York’s stay-at-home order would be extended to May 15.

The stay-at-home order, called “New York on Pause,” extends to schools and all nonessential businesses and workers. It was set to end on April 29.

The state’s social-distancing guidelines – remaining home as much as possible and keeping at least 6 feet away from others – will remain until May 15 as well, Cuomo said.

“We must stay the course,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said an executive order set to take effect on Friday would direct all New Yorkers to wear a mask or cloth face covering when using public transit and in grocery stores and pharmacies.

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.