Cuomo is calling for the MTA to disinfect trains every night to protect against the spread of the coronavirus

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media during his daily press briefing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants the MTA to come up with a plan to clean and disinfect trains each night.

“Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before,” Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s ordering the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates trains, buses, and other public transit in New York City, to clean and disinfect the trains every night in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“I want a full plan: How do we disinfect every train every night?” Cuomo said from Albany on Wednesday. “Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before.”

When asked by a reporter, Cuomo clarified that he didn’t specifically mean on a “24-hour basis.”

“I said when people get into the train in the morning, they had to know that that train was disinfected the night before,” Cuomo said. “I told the MTA, give me a plan whereby you will clean and disinfect every train every night.”

Here are the key takeaways from Cuomo’s Wednesday press conference:

Deaths remained flat, with 330 recorded on Tuesday in the state. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 957 on Tuesday.

Statewide, the case total is now 299,691, up an additional 4,585 since Tuesday.

Cuomo said New York is looking to the examples of Germany and Singapore, which hastily reopened only to see a rapid increase in virus cases.

The R0, or infection rate of the virus, went from 0.7 to 1 in Germany in just ten days after reopening. If the R0 equals or exceeds one – meaning one person on average infects one person – the probability that the virus will re-emerge as an epidemic goes way up.

Cuomo says New York’s 12-step reopening plan will have a “numerical circuit-breaker” that would roll back reopening if certain metrics are exceeded. For instance, if a region no longer has enough hospital bed capacity to absorb an influx of patients or case counts and hospitalizations begin to steadily increase day-over-day.

The state released preliminary results from an antibody study of 1,000 New York City Fire Department officers and 1,000 New York City Police Department officers. The results show that just over 10% of NYPD officers were found to have coronavirus antibodies, and 17% of FDNY officers – which includes EMTs – tested positive.

The state will begin to test 1,000 transit workers for antibodies on Wednesday.

Cuomo said the state is conducting an average of 30,000 diagnostic tests per day, and New York will work with the federal government to boost that capacity.

Cuomo continued to press Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell over McConnell’s comments that hard-hit states should not receive federal stimulus.

“New York State bails them out every year,” Cuomo said, of states like Kentucky.

Last, Cuomo issued an executive order directing hospitals in 35 counties to resume elective surgeries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.