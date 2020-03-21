Drive-through testing centres are opening around the US — photos show how the makeshift operations check people for coronavirus

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Centre have opened a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site for Arlington residents and county employees with a doctor’s note.

Governments across the US have been opening up drive-through testing centres to screen people for the novel coronavirus, as the country scrambles to get a better handle on how widely the disease has spread.

The US is significantly behind on testing people for coronavirus compared to countries like South Korea and China, due to a series of delays and missteps trying to develop and roll out its own testing kits.

However, the US is finally starting to increase its testing capacity. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York had processed 10,000 new coronavirus tests overnight. He said that the state is now testing at a higher per-capita rate than South Korea or China – though it still lags far behind those countries in terms of the total number of people tested.

New York opened its first drive-through testing facility this week in New Rochelle, which has been the epicentre of the state’s earliest confirmed cases. Additional locations have sprung up as the US attempts to make up for lost time.

“We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public-health officials,” President Trump said in a news conference last week.

The US now appears following the lead of South Korea, which has tested more than 140,000 people – many via drive-through locations that can administer tests in under 10 minutes, Reuters reported. This approach also helps limit healthcare workers’ exposure to the coronavirus.

Here’s what the drive-through operations look like across the US.

Tents, trailers, and other makeshift structures have been set up to create temporary drive-through testing facilities, like this one in New Rochelle, New York.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images New York opened its first facility in New Rochelle earlier this week.

Workers must wear protective equipment to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus while administering tests, though some are reporting supply shortages.

Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images Workers suit up in personal protective equipment (PPE) in New Rochelle, New York.

Hundreds of people have lined up to find out whether they have the virus, like those in Denver, where the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering free testing.

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Hundreds of people have sought testing at the Denver Coliseum in Colorado.

A referral from a doctor is required to get tested at many locations, including at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Here, cars line up to await instructions from healthcare workers at a testing site in Denver.

In New York and Colorado, members of the National Guard have also been mobilized to help administer the tests, so healthcare workers must train them first.

Patients are told to keep their windows up to minimise workers’ exposure to the virus.

They’re then asked to hold driver’s licenses and other documents up to the window so workers can collect their information from outside the vehicle.

Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images A worker in New Rochelle, New York, checks a patient’s ID.

Workers then collect a nasal swab, which can feel pretty uncomfortable, but is generally not painful.

John Moore/Getty Images A nurse at the University of Washington Medical campus in Seattle swabs for potential coronavirus.

While cases in the US have been more concentrated among older age groups, recent research suggests children can get sick as well, often without displaying clear symptoms.

Workers then place the swab in a sterile container.

That container goes into a separate bag to ensure the virus doesn’t spread to other surfaces.

Workers take extra care to disinfect before and after administering tests to limit the spread of the disease.

The swabs are then sent to labs for testing. It can take several days before patients get their results.

Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images A lab technician tests for coronavirus at Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success, New York.

While the US still lags far behind other countries, the drive-through sites are helping it ramp up testing.

CDC/Associated Press The CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

New drive-through locations are opening every day, like this one at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas.

First COVID-19 drive through screening and testing center in Houston open at United Memorial Medical Center. 2000 test capacity today pic.twitter.com/bOyMwVvisc — Matt Harab (@HarabMatt) March 19, 2020

