Spain has declared a state of emergency after the number of coronavirus cases surged across the country

REUTERS/Sergio Perez Lottery street seller Ignacio wears a protective mask as he waits for customers in unusually quiet Preciados street in central Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain has declared a state of emergency as it struggles to deal with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Europe.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 4,209, with 120 deaths recorded.

The Madrid region will also close restaurants, bars and shops from Saturday

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Spain will formally declare a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 4,209, with 120 recorded deaths.

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, said a special cabinet meeting on Saturday would place the country on a “state of alert” which is the first of three stages of a state of emergency, according to Reuters.

“The government of Spain will protect all its citizens and will guarantee the right life conditions to slow the pandemic with as little inconvenience as possible,” Sanchez said.

The period will last at least 15 days and give the government wide-ranging powers, including the ability to confine people and order evacuations. The military will also be mobilized.

The number of cases in Spain rose to 4,209 overnight on Thursday, with 120 recorded deaths, making it the second-worst outbreak in Europe after Italy.

Schools and other public spaces have already been closed across the country.

The Madrid region will also close restaurants, bars and shops from Saturday, Reuters reported, citing Spanish media, and only supermarkets and pharmacies will be permitted to open.

The UK Foreign Office on Friday advised citizens against travel to Madrid and the surrounding regions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.