11 critical unanswered questions about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images A glass model of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, by the artist Luke Jerram in the UK on March 18. The model is about 1 million times as large as the actual virus.

Experts are racing to study the coronavirus as the number of people it infects and kills rises.

Scientists know the coronavirus likely came from bats but aren’t sure how it hopped over to humans.

Researchers are also unsure what makes the virus so effective at spreading and why it’s lethal for some healthy people yet doesn’t cause symptoms in most children.

It is also still unclear whether the virus is seasonal or can reinfect people, or if a safe and effective vaccine will emerge to curtail the disease.

In the realm of medicine, what you don’t know can, indeed, kill you.

When it comes to the novel coronavirus, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, called COVID-19, what experts are still trying to understand seems to outweigh what they can say for certain.

That is little surprise to any infectious-disease researcher: Highly contagious diseases can move through communities much more quickly than the methodical pace of science can produce vital answers.

What we do know is that the coronavirus apparently emerged in Wuhan, China, just before the new year and has reached more than 175 countries, infected more than 595,000 people, and killed at least 27,000 people. Increased testing, particularly in the US, is bound to boost those numbers.

As hospitals around the world strain to care for patients with critical, long-lasting, and resource-draining pneumonia and respiratory failure, scientists are racing to study the coronavirus, spread life-saving information, and combat dangerous misunderstandings.

Here are 11 of the biggest questions surrounding the coronavirus and COVID-19, and why answering each one is critically important.

Where exactly did the coronavirus come from?

Themba Hadebe/AP Photo A pangolin looks for food on a private property in Johannesburg, South Africa, in February 2019.

The first coronavirus infections emerged in or around a wet market in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province.

Researchers are fairly certain that the virus – a spiky ball roughly the size of a smoke particle – developed in bats. Lab tests show that it shares roughly 80% of its 30,000-letter genome with SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), a virus that also came from bats and triggered an epidemic in 2002 and 2003.

What’s less clear is how, exactly, the novel coronavirus made the jump from bats to humans. In the case of SARS, a weasel-like civet was the intermediate animal host. Researchers suspect that civets, pigs, snakes, or possibly pangolins – scaly nocturnal mammals often poached for the keratin in their scales – were a likely host for the new coronavirus.

A research group in China published early results that pointed to pangolins (which can die from coronaviruses) as the vector for humans, finding 99% genetic similarity. But the group’s study and data were, as of February, not yet peer-reviewed or published. It may very well be that the virus jumped straight from bats to humans.

Why it matters: Understanding how novel zoonotic diseases evolve and spread could lead to improved tracing of and treatments for new emerging diseases.

How many people actually have a COVID-19 infection?

Jim Urquhart/Reuters A law-enforcement officer guides traffic into a Denver parking lot where the Colorado Air National Guard is testing people who suspect they have COVID-19 on March 14.

Global tallies of cases, deaths, recoveries, and active infections reflect only the confirmed numbers – researchers suspect the actual number of cases is far, far larger.

For every person who tests positive for the novel coronavirus, there may be five to 10 times as many undetected cases, a study published March 16 in the journal Science found. This is because testing capacity lags behind the pace of the disease, and many governments – including in the US – failed to implement widespread testing early on.

Why it matters: An accurate assessment is critical in helping researchers better understand the coronavirus’ spread, COVID-19’s mortality rate, the prevalence of asymptomatic carriers, and other factors. It would also show how effective social distancing, lockdowns, and quarantining are in preventing the spread of the disease.

What makes the coronavirus so good at spreading?

Indonesian Foreign Ministry via AP Indonesian passengers arriving from Wuhan are sprayed with antiseptic at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam on February 2.

Setting aside any debate about whether they’re alive (or something else), viruses are small and streamlined particles that have evolved to make many, many copies of themselves by hijacking living cells of a host.

The measurement of a virus’ ability to spread from one person to another is called R0, or R-naught; the higher the value, the greater the contagiousness – though it varies by region and setting. The novel coronavirus’ R0 is roughly 2.2, meaning one infected person, on average, spreads it to 2.2 people. The seasonal flu has an R0 of about 1.3.

Researchers don’t yet understand why the coronavirus is so effective at spreading, though they have some ideas. One is that its surface proteins, which enable the virus to stick to host cells and invade them, attach with an especially strong latch,The Atlantic’s Ed Yong reported.

The new coronavirus also seems to infect the upper and lower respiratory tracts, unlike SARS, which infected primarily tissue deeper in the lungs. And coughing – a signature symptom of COVID-19 – helps spread viruses in tiny droplets.

Why it matters: Knowing how a virus gets around can help everyone better prevent its spread. Getting a handle on its behaviour may also spur governments to act sooner to contain future outbreaks of other similar diseases.

What actually drives mortality in people infected by the coronavirus?

Weifang Kong and Prachi P. Agarwal A scan shows the signature ‘ground glass’ look of a severe COVID-19 infection. It’s caused by fluid in the lungs.

People who develop severe COVID-19 symptoms follow a fairly regular pattern.

On day one the person often runs a fever and experiences muscle pain, fatigue, and a dry or unproductive cough. By day five their breathing is labored, and by day seven they may be hospitalized.

Day eight is when the situation can turn dire, as fluid starts filling up the lungs and blocking oxygen flow, a condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome. That fluid shows up with a telltale “ground glass” look on X-ray scans of the lungs.

The pattern of critical cases is alarming to clinicians, and something they’re still trying to grasp: It’s not just people with apparent risk factors like smoking and chronic illnesses who get severely ill – it’s also young and seemingly healthy people.

The virus may replicate quickly enough to trigger the immune system very suddenly instead of gradually, causing it to go “berserk,” a virologist told The Washington Post.

In addition to damage caused by the virus, inflammation may further open up lung capillaries and cause them to leak more – causing fluid to quickly build up in the lungs, cut oxygen flow, and strain most organs in the body, including the heart, which must work harder.

Still, the disease has existed for less than three months, and knowledge is evolving about what, exactly, makes it such a threat to a significant portion of patients.

Why it matters: Understanding how the coronavirus does so much harm could lead to more effective treatments in hospitals and make for promising drug targets.

What per cent of people infected by the coronavirus die?

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Death rates for COVID-19 are not one-size-fits-all. Many factors are at work.

Age is a big one. Older generations are more likely to die as a result of lung failure caused by coronavirus infections, while younger generations are much less likely to do so. However, a person of any age can experience severe pneumonia, fatigue, and other worrisome symptoms.

Location matters greatly too. Governments that did not respond forcefully and early to the outbreak have seen emergency rooms and intensive-care units crushed with patients who require around-the-clock care, outstripping resources and leading doctors to triage life-or-death decisions. The death rate in Italy, for example, is nearly eight times that in the US, though the progression of the US’s outbreak is about two weeks behind that of Italy’s.

Even weather conditions may influence the virus’ ability to spread, affecting the number of people it kills in a given population.

The reality is that the average death rate is variable and ever changing, and it won’t get packaged into a reliable global average until the pandemic subsides.

Why it matters: Variations in death rates help researchers expose flaws in government responses, supply chains, patient care, and more, ideally leading to fixes. However, the early data is clear enough: The coronavirus cannot be ignored, since it has the capacity to kill millions of people in a relatively short time.

Why are young people at the least risk of dying?

Cathal McNaughton/Reuters A child wearing a face mask.

On a per-capita basis, young people are the most resilient to the coronavirus. But they do get infected and suffer from it. As of March 16, nearly 30% of confirmed cases in the US were people between the ages of 20 to 44, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. That age category represented 20% of hospitalizations and 12% of ICU admissions.

Young people “are not invincible,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s director-general, said in a press conference earlier in March. “This virus could put you in the hospital for weeks or even kill you.”

Very young children, however, have rarely died from the coronavirus (though kids are not invincible either.) Typically, kids and older people are in the same risk category for diseases like the flu. But it’s not so with COVID-19: About 80% of deaths have been people 65 and older, while only a handful of young children have died from the illness.

Why that’s the case is one of the coronavirus’ greatest mysteries so far. Some early and notional explanations from medical professionals interviewed by The Post suggested it may have something to do with the virus causing older, more mature immune systems to overreact and fill the lungs with excess fluid, while there may be an issue with surface receptors on the cells of young children.

Why it matters: Understanding why kids don’t often show signs of the disease – either because they’re not as prone to infection or because they more often experience very mild, cold-like symptoms– could have huge ramifications for vaccine development and understanding how the disease spreads.

Can you get reinfected by the coronavirus?

Gemelli Policlinico/Reuters A medical worker in a protective suit monitors a coronavirus patient being transferred in an ambulance from the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital in Rome on March 16.

There have been a handful of cases where people tested positive for the coronavirus, were later found to be free of the virus, and then later tested positive again after redeveloping symptoms,according to The Guardian. One case was a tour guide in her 40s living in Japan.

These cases seem to be exceptions rather than the rule – and possibly the result of testing errors, experts say. The body almost certainly develops short-term immunity in the form of antibodies.

No one is certain about the prospects for long-term immunity, though, seeing as so little time has passed since the coronavirus emerged. But immune-system researchers are reasonably confident that the body will recognise and fight the coronavirus in the future.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently told the “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah that he was “really confident” that recovered coronavirus patients would have immunity.

Fauci added that he’d be “willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against reinfection.”

Then again, some studies have suggested that coronaviruses exist in bats as persistent infections and that this property may carry over to the human-infecting strain.

Why it matters: Understanding whether long-term immunity is the norm would have major ramifications for controlling the pandemic and could enable officials to lift social-distancing restrictions for people who have already gotten sick.

How seasonal is the coronavirus?

REUTERS/Leah Millis President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump has said of the coronavirus that “a lot of people think that goes away in April, with the heat, as the heat comes in.”

The truth is that no one knows, but most experts do not think the virus will simply vanish as temperatures rise.

There is one glimmer of hope that warmer and wetter conditions may at least hinder the virus’ spread.

Unpublished research by a team of scientists in Beijing found that “high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, respectively, even after controlling for population density and GDP per capita of cities.”

However, because there are so many cases of the new coronavirus and still so many people who have not yet gotten it, researchers suspect that the disease could become seasonal, at least until a vaccine becomes available.

Why it matters: Knowing how much – if at all – the novel coronavirus is affected by changing seasons would help governments around the world better deploy resources to confine its spread.

Are there any safe and effective drugs to treat COVID-19?

Xinhua/Wang Jianwei via Getty Images Workers on a production line for a cefazolin sodium injection for treating bacterial infections.

There is no treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 or its symptoms yet. However, there are some promising early candidates.

In February, a group of researchers in France found that hydroxychloroquine – a relatively inexpensive inflammation inhibitor designed to kill malarial parasites and help people with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis – may have some effect. That might be even stronger when combined with an antibiotic called azithromycin, which may combat opportunistic microbes in the lungs. Early results from a clinical trial (though one involving just a handful of people) suggested that the combo could flatten infections in about a week.

However, clinical studies are still underway, and the drug combination may not be safe or effective for use against COVID-19 for a broad population. (At least one man died after taking a variant of hydroxychloroquine, and his wife said the couple did so following Trump’s praise for the drug.)

Another pharmaceutical that may help is remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug. But as with the former option, studies are ongoing into its efficacy and safety for people with COVID-19. All three of the drugs have seen restrictions lifted for experimental use on these patients.

Why it matters: Having tools to slow infections or perhaps even stop the coronavirus from harming people could curtail its spread, reduce suffering, ease the burdens on healthcare systems, and save lives.

Will there be a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus, and when?

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Medical staff wearing protective gear move a coronavirus patient from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul on March 9.

At least 10 clinical trials are underway, according to Stat. They each take different approaches – though some are only slightly different – and there’s a good chance that at least one will work safely and effectively.

But all the vaccine candidates are in an early experimental phase. It may take more than a year to prove they work and another six months after that to manufacture and distribute them. There’s also no guarantee that any of them will work at all.

In the meantime, social distancing – staying at least 6 feet away from people outside your home – may be the new normal for months.

Why it matters: Developing a vaccine would help the world put an end to the pandemic.

What are the long-term consequences for those who survive COVID-19?

Adam Glanzman/For The Washington Post via Getty Images A nurse practitioner puts on protective gear in a tent in the parking lot of the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, on March 16.

Some of the first people who got the coronavirus and recovered have been well for only a few weeks. So it’s not yet clear what the long-term consequences of weathering a severe bout of COVID-19 might be.

One emerging story from early cases in China is reduced lung function.

Some survivors “gasp if they walk a bit more quickly,” a top infectious-diseases expert said, according to the South China Morning Post. He added that “some patients might have around a drop of 20% to 30% in lung function.”

Only time will tell what else, if anything, may affect people who recover from coronavirus infections.

Why it matters: If the coronavirus is found to cause lasting damage to lungs and other organs, governments may be further spurred to take more drastic and rapid actions to control the spread of the disease. There may also be a significant new burden on already strained healthcare systems around the world.

Aria Bendix, Bill Bostock, Andrew Dunn, Holly Secon, and Aylin Woodward contributed reporting to this article.



