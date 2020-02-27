More coronavirus cases are being diagnosed outside China than in — another indication the virus is nearing pandemic status

Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images A young tourist with both a protective face mask and a Carnival mask in Venice on Monday.

COVID-19 is spreading around the globe rapidly. It’s now on every continent except Antarctica.

In China, however, the spread of the disease is steadily slowing, a sign the country’s draconian containment measures for the novel coronavirus may have worked.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed outside China now exceeds the number of cases diagnosed inside the country, where the illness originated.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading around the globe. It’s now on every continent save Antarctica, with first cases diagnosed recently in Brazil, Greece, and Algeria.

“Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,” the World Health Organisation’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday. “The primary objective of all countries with cases must be to contain the virus.”

In China, the country where the virus is believed to have originally hopped from animals into humans in December, transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 peaked at the beginning of February and has been on a steady decline ever since.

Outside Hubei province (where the virus originated), however, just 10 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in China on Tuesday. But in Italy, more than 370 people are now infected. Iran, where the virus was just introduced last week, has tallied 19 deaths so far. That is the largest number of fatalities outside Hubei province, where more than 2,600 people are dead.

Scientists aren’t sure yet exactly how deadly COVID-19 really is, because it’s so new, but initial estimates from inside Hubei province suggest the fatality rate could be about 2%. That is startlingly higher than the death rate of seasonal influenza and just shy of the estimated death rate that occurred during the 1918 pandemic flu, which infected a third of the world’s population, killing an estimated 50-100 million people.

COVID-19 seems to hit the elderly and people with preexisting conditions especially hard (it’s not been diagnosed very much in kids yet). Smokers are vulnerable too.

The virus is most often transmitted through close contact, such as between partners, and in households and crowded places like church. That’s why it’s most important to wash your hands with soap and water (ideally, for long enough to sing “Happy Birthday to You” twice) and avoid touching your face, especially around the eyes, nose, and mouth, where virus particles could sneak their way inside the body.

Marzio Toniolo / Reuters A chemist in a pharmacy in San Fiorano, one of the Italian towns on lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

“All countries, whether they have cases or not, must prepare for a potential pandemic,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “We are not just fighting to contain a virus and save lives. We are also in a fight to contain the social and economic damage a global pandemic could do.”

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the global death toll of the 1918 pandemic flu. The death rate was roughly 2.5%, and the outbreak killed an estimated 50-100 million people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.