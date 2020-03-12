The NBA is increasingly bracing for the nightmare scenario of suspending the season because of coronavirus

Kelvin Kuo/AP Images LeBron James looks up during a game in January.

The NBA is preparing to have to suspend the season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a report in The Athletic, the NBA has been asking teams for arena schedules in July, a sign that the season could be put on hiatus and resumed later this year.

The entire league could be thrown off if a player contracts coronavirus, sending that player’s team, plus recent opponents, into quarantines for at least two weeks.

If the NBA does suspend the season, it will have a domino effect on the calendar, changing the timing of the playoffs, draft, free agency, and even next season.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, the NBA is bracing for the possibility that they will have to suspend the 2019-20 season.

The Golden State Warriors on Wednesday announced that their Thursday game against the Brooklyn Nets in their San Francisco arena the Chase Centre would be played without fans in attendance to combat the spread of the virus. The Warriors “foreseeable” future games will also be played without fans in the arena.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is preparing for the remainder of its games to be played without fans, but is also preparing for the possibility of a “hiatus.”

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Consensus among owners on Board of Governors call with league office was either continue season with no fans in arenas — or have NBA take a hiatus for a period time. NBA is expected to have a decision as soon as Thursday on next steps. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Wednesday that the NBA has been asking teams to provide their arena schedules through July, writing it’s “as clear a sign as any that the notion of putting everything on hold for a while so the authorities can attempt to contain the virus remains in play.”

Games are drifting toward not having fans, and reporters have been distanced from players, too, told to keep a 6-8-foot distance from players and kept out of the locker room, the league will face a new dilemma if a player contracts the coronavirus. A league source told Insider that if a player contracts the virus, that player and the team will be quarantined for 14 days. The quarantine could then extend to opponents that team has faced, and so on.

“All it takes is just one player, one coach, one staff member to get infected and their entire eight-billion-per-year-in-revenue operation could be in jeopardy for the foreseeable future,” Amick wrote.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix argued for the season to be suspended, saying team sources have described someone with a team contracting the virus as “inevitable.”

On ESPN’s “Around The Horn,” Ramona Shelburne said the league will have to decide whether to suspend the season quickly.

“The problem with something like this is, when you get to [having to suspend the season], it’s already a little too late … There needs to be an abundance of caution right now so it doesn’t get to the point where it’s too late.”

"There needs to be an abundance of caution right now so it doesn't get to the point where it's too late." — @ramonashelburne on the NBA's reaction to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/bI4tSWa4e3 — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 11, 2020

It’s unclear how long a hiatus would have to be, but suspending operations would have a domino effect. If the league resumed playing in May, for instance, with the playoffs going into June and July, it would change the calendar, moving back the draft, free agency, and the offseason, potentially even shortening the 2020-21 season.

