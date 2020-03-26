A 21-year-old woman is reportedly the youngest person with no preexisting health conditions to die of the coronavirus in the UK

Peter Nicholls/Reuters A person carrying a Union Jack umbrella walks by the Tower of London in January 2017.

The family of a 21-year-old woman in the UK said she had no underlying health issues but died after contracting COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton, who died on Saturday, is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim with no underlying health issues, according to Sky News.

Diane Middleton, who identified herself as Chloe’s mother, posted a warning on Facebook on Tuesday.

“To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again,” she wrote. “Speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter.”

On Tuesday, Emily Mistry, who identified herself as Chloe’s aunt,wrote on Facebook: “My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece (Chloe) has passed away from COVID19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES.”

Diane Middleton posted a photo tribute to her daughter on Saturday.

The youngest victim in the UK was an 18-year-old with preexisting health conditions who died after contracting COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Most people who have died of the coronavirus have been older people and those with preexisting health conditions.

However, medical experts have urged young people to take the threat of the virus seriously, not least because if they contract it they may pass it on to someone vulnerable.

The World Health Organisation last week told young people that they are “not invincible” and that the disease “could put you in the hospital for weeks or even kill you.”

Nearly 30% of US coronavirus cases have been people between 20 and 44.

