Chinese social media has been censoring coronavirus content since the day the government acknowledged the outbreak

Getty Images/Business Insider A composite image of a doctor in Wuhan, China, and the app icon for WeChat.

Popular Chinese social-media apps have been censoring keywords and messages about the coronavirus since the day China formally reported the outbreak, a new report has found.

Citizen Lab found that content was censored from livestreaming site YY as early as December 31, and messaging app WeChat on January 1.

December 31 was the same day health authorities in Wuhan – where the virus broke out – issued its first public notice about the disease, and China’s government informed the World Health Organisation.

Blacklisted terms included “Xi Jinping Epidemic spread,” “Unknown Wuhan Pneumonia,” and “Wuhan Pneumonia Virus,” Citizen Lab said.

China’s government has long been known for its strict censorship rules. This report suggests the apparent cover-up of the coronavirus began earlier than thought.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two major Chinese social-media platforms have been censoring coronavirus content since the moment China formally reported the outbreak, according to a new report.

China’s government and tech companies have long been known to distort data and enforce strict censorship on what its citizens can see and discuss, but a Citizen Lab report published Tuesday suggests the apparent cover-up of the coronavirus began earlier than thought.

Terms relating to the coronavirus were first censored on WeChat, China’s most popular messaging app, on January 1, and on livestreaming site YY on December 31, Citizen Lab said.

December 31 was the same day health authorities in Wuhan – where the virus broke out – issued its first public notice about the disease, and China’s government informed the World Health Organisation. China announced the virus could transfer from person to person on January 20.

Xinhua/Ju Peng via Getty Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 2, 2020.

Citizen Lab found 500 different keyword combinations censored between January 1 and February 15.

On WeChat, throughout January and February, searches like “Xi Jinping Epidemic spread” and “Wuhan Pneumonia Virus Li Keqiang” were also censored. Li Keqiang is the premier of China and the official put in charge of the outbreak.

Searches for “Li Wenliang” were also censored. He was an ophthalmologist in Wuhan who first blew the whistle about the virus in a December 30 WeChat message to his medical school alumni group. He was later taken into a police station and required to sign a letter saying that he had lied about the virus.

Li died of the coronavirus on February 6, and his death triggered thousands of posts on social media calling for freedom of speech.Those posts were quickly censored.

YY also censored terms like “SARS outbreak in Wuhan,” “Unknown Wuhan Pneumonia,” and “Wuhan Seafood Market” from January 1.

YY/Screenshot YY is a Chinese live-streaming site.

“Our results show that at least one Chinese social media platform began blocking COVID-19 content three weeks before this official announcement, which strongly suggests that social media companies came under government pressure to censor information at early stages of the outbreak,” Citizen Lab said.

“Our research suggests that [social media] companies received official guidance on how to handle it as early as December 2019 when the spread of the disease was first made public.”

Tech companies in China are known to censor politically sensitive content, and have reportedly passed on private user information and conversations to law-enforcement authorities when requested.

Photo by TPG/Getty Images The volunteers and community staff prepare fresh vegetables for quarantined citizens in Wuhan, China, on February 25, 2020.

The government has punished several citizens who posted content criticising its response to the outbreak.

Over the course of one week in January, there were 250 cases of people being punished for posting critical content about China’s coronavirus response, the US-based advocacy group Chinese Human Rights Defenders reported.

And earlier this month, a new law came into effect which criminalized the posting of “illegal” and “negative” content critical of the government online.

The “dissemination of rumours,” and content “disrupting economic or social order,” “subverting the national regime,” and “destroying national unity” are now considered illegal content.

Negative content includes “sensationalizing headlines” and any “other content with a negative impact to the online information ecosystem.”

China has made other efforts to reduce access to information about the virus.

In February, a number of virtual-private-network (VPN) operators also said China was attempting to disrupt their access in the country, the Financial Times reported. Using a VPN in China allows people to access websites blocked by the government, like Facebook and Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.