This dad from China invented a 'baby pod' backpack to protect his child from the coronavirus

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

A father from Shanghai, China, designed a “baby pod” to protect his infant child from the coronavirus.

The isolation pod pumps purified air into the pod and has built-in rubber gloves to prevent skin contact.

Inventor Cao Junjie spent a month making it out of a cat carrier backpack.

View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

One father in China has gone to extreme lengths to protect his 2-month-old child from the coronavirus.

Cao Junjie, a 30-year-old dad from Shanghai, recently built an “isolation pod” in which to carry his child outside.

It’s just one example of how life in China has been altered by the coronavirus. More than 80,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China since it was discovered there late last year, although US officials believe many more cases have gone unreported.

As the pandemic worsened, Cao spent a month transforming a cat carrier backpack into a baby safety pod.

The pod, worn like a backpack, pumps purified air into the pod from an electronic fan system, and a carbon dioxide monitor measures the air quality inside. He installed rubber gloves that reach inside the pod to prevent skin-to-skin contact.

“It can offer a totally isolated environment when going out,” Cao told Reuters. “It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby.”

Babies are not considered high-risk for the virus – research has found the vast majority of children experience mild symptoms, and few require hospitalisation.

But it was still important to these parents that they find an alternative to a mask.

“The mask can affect his breathing, so it’s dangerous,” Cao’s wife, Fang Lulu, told Reuters. I think this thing he has made is pretty safe. We have tried it several times, so I trust it.”

The device hasn’t won over experts – one Wisconsin paediatrician told Business Insider Today that “if there’s a malfunction, I worry about the child’s air supply.”

Cao said he plans to produce more pods with varying sizes.

Here’s how the baby pod works.



Purified air runs into the pod through a pipeline, which is attached to an electronic fan system.

Reuters

A monitor reads the density of carbon dioxide, determining the air quality inside the pod. According to inventor Cao Junjie, this feature makes it useful not just during the pandemic, but also for smoggy air conditions.

Reuters

This rubber glove reaches inside the pod, allowing the parent to comfort the baby, all while keeping the child isolated.

Reuters

“It can offer a totally isolated environment when going out,” Cao said.

Reuters

The pod attaches to a full-body suit so that Cao and his wife Fang Lulu can take their child outside on walks.

Reuters

“I think this thing he has made is pretty safe,” Fang said. “We have tried it several times, so I trust it.”

Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.