How to change or cancel flights as coronavirus and travel restrictions cripple the airline industry

Associated Press Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, March 6, 2020. The global airline’s flying schedules have declined since the outbreak of new coronavirus COVID-19.

Airlines are currently experiences an influx of booking and change requests as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The big three US airlines – Delta, United, and American – connecting the country with Asia and Europe has issued travel waivers allowing for changes and cancellations, especially after President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions for Europe.

All major US airlines have allowed for some form of change or cancellation for existing bookings through travel waivers.

Most airlines won’t offer a refund unless a flight is cancelled or there is a schedule change.

The airline industry is in crisis-mode and travellers are eager to avoid flying amid coronavirus fears.

In perhaps one of the greatest industry downturns since 9/11, a sharp reduction in travel demand caused by the spread of COVID-19 compounded by President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions between the US and Europe has resulted in an influx of consumers wanting to change or cancel their travel plans.

A note by Cowen to clients stated that the airline industry has seen more cancellations than bookings after the desire to stay home and ride out the pandemic continues to grow.

“Airline bookings have fallen off a cliff, with cancellations exceeding new bookings as travellers are afraid to fly,” the note said. Airlines were quick to respond when the virus became prominent in China and continued to update their policies accordingly when it spread to South Korea and Italy.

As the declining demand for travel even domestically hit a fever pitch, most international airlines expanded their policies to waive change and/or cancel fees to any destinations.

Even though airlines are using words like change and cancel, the policies often have restrictions that travellers are unaware about.

Here’s what you need to know about changing or cancelling a booking as coronavirus continues to impact travel across the globe.

All three major US airlines operating transatlantic and transpacific routes are waiving change and cancel fees for travel to all of Europe and Asia.

ASSOCIATED PRESS United Airlines planes at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Even before the US president issued a travel ban affecting flights between the US and Continental Europe, the big three US airlines that connect the country with Asia and Europe have offered travel waivers for flying looking to change or cancel travel.

Delta Air Lines issued its network-wide travel waiver in early March for travellers flying throughout the month and up to the end of April. The waiver gives customers with existing bookings pre-March 9 the ability to change or cancel their travel plans.

Travellers can rebook or cancel on Delta’s website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-221-1212.

American Airlines issued a similar advisory regarding existing bookings for travel anywhere in its network from March 1 to April 30. Following President Trump’s announcement to largely ban travel between the US and Europe, both American and Delta issued transatlantic-specific waivers to allow flyers to change or cancel European bookings up until the end of May.

Travellers can rebook or cancel on American’s website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-433-7300.

United Airlines issued a similar waiver for existing bookings from March 9 until April 30 eligible for complimentary change or cancellations. The airline did not extend the deadline for travellers to and from continental Europe following the president’s announcement.

Travellers can rebook or cancel on American’s website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-864-8331.

While change fees are waived, travellers will still have to pay a fare difference in most cases.

Most US airlines are waiving cancel and/or change fees for flights to any destination.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019.

In addition to American, Delta, and United, all major US airlines adjusted their policies to allow flyers to book or cancel flights.

JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines have all issued flexible travel policies to allow for changes.

Alaska Airlines is allowing passengers with existing bookings prior to March 9 for travel up until April 30 to change or cancel without a fee.

Allegiant Air is allowing a one-time flight change for existing bookings.

Frontier Airlines is allowing passengers with existing bookings prior to March 10 to change or cancel without a fee until April 30.

Hawaiian Airlines is allowing passengers with existing bookings from March 1 to April 30 to change or cancel without a fee.

JetBlue is waiving change and cancel fees for passengers with existing bookings from March 9 to April 30.

Sun Country Airlines is waiving change and cancel fees for existing bookings for travel up until April 15.

While the fee to change or cancel is being waived, travellers will still have to pay the fare difference in most cases for the flights they choose to rebook to.

Southwest Airlines doesn’t charge change fees for any of its flights.

David Zalubowski / AP

Southwest Airlines hasn’t issued a travel waiver as all of its flights can be changed or cancelled without incurring a fee. The Dallas, Texas-based low-cost airline is the only major airline in the US to offer the policy.

Changes made, however, do incur a fare difference and those cancelling their bookings without holding refundable tickets have the funds go into a travel bank.

There’s a big difference between cancelling and getting a refund.

Associated Press FILE- This June 10, 2015, file photo shows chip credit cards in Philadelphia. Money can’t buy you a good credit score, but you might be able to use your income tax refund strategically to polish your credit. How to go about it depends on where you are in your credit journey. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Just because an airline is cancelling a ticket, does not mean that travellers will get their money back. Most airline tickets are non-refundable meaning that even if the ticket is cancelled, the airline will likely not give the money back to the customer unless certain conditions are met.

The policy is in place to prevent unnecessary bookings as well as prevent the airlines from losing money in the event of a mass cancellation event such as a pandemic. Airlines will instead keep the funds and allow them to be used on a future booking, encouraging customers to rebook for a later date and still fly with the airline.

If airlines allowed for refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic, they would lose millions with no guarantee that passengers would rebook especially since the demand for travel is plummeting.

If an airline cancels a flight or drastically changes a flight’s schedule, customers are entitled to a refund.

Reuters A screen displays the departure flights information at Malpensa airport near Milan, Italy.

Although airlines are encouraging passengers to change or cancel their flights due to the spread of COVID-19, travellers won’t assuredly get their money back unless the flight itself cancelled or its departure time is changed. Each airline is different and may issue a refund based on extenuating circumstances but the rule is that non-refundable tickets aren’t likely to be refunded unless an airline-initiated flight cancellation or schedule change occurs.

For most major US airlines, a schedule change of an hour or two can be grounds for a refund. United was recently under fire for changing its refund policy for schedule changes from two hours to 25 hours, though it eventually brought the threshold down to six hours.

Standard travel insurance policies likely won’t cover coronavirus.

Reuters Flight passenger, standing at a ticket counter of U.S. carrier United Airlines, wears a protective mask at Frankfurt Airport

According to industry analyst for CreditCards.com Ted Rossman, the regular policies that travellers can buy from their airlines won’t cover claims that cite coronavirus as the reason for cancellation.

“The only travel insurance that would be helpful in that scenario is when you pay extra for a ‘cancel for any reason’ plan,”Rossman told Business Insider’s David Slotnick. “If you’re just cancelling out of fear of travelling and getting sick, that’s not a good enough reason.”

Some policyholders who get sick before travel or having a compromised immune system may be able to successfully file a claim, but would likely require documentation from a doctor.

Credit card companies offering cards with built-in travel insurance have also said coronavirus is not a reason to file a claim.

Social media and airline websites and mobile apps can be used to change or cancel flights if waiting on hold isn’t an option.

Reuters A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos.

With the influx of calls to change or cancel travel, wait times for airlines have been exceeding normal lengths and it can take hours to get an agent on the phone. Most bookings can be changed or cancelled online via the airline’s website but for those who require special assistance and can’t wait multiple hours on hold, social media offers another option.

Airlines can assist with most booking changes or cancellations via their Twitter accounts over direct message. Wait times may be similarly long but travellers won’t have to wait on hold to reach an agent.

For international airlines without US phone numbers, social media may be the best way to get in contact with an airline. Some airlines also offer a live chat function on their websites for easy access to an agent, though wait times similarly may vary.

