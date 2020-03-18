All the celebrities who have shared videos of themselves washing their hands while singing their own songs

Matt Licari/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/APGloria Gaynor, Nicole Scherzinger, and Mariah Carey all posted Tiktok videos in which they washed their hands for 20 seconds while singing their own songs.
- Celebrities have been posting videos of themselves washing their hands in a bid to encourage people to keep clean and look after themselves during the coronavirus crisis.
- People are encouraged to wash their hands for 20 seconds in order to properly clean them, and it is suggested to sing the “Happy Birthday” song while you wash to ensure you stick to this time.
- However, several music artists have mixed this up by posting their own videos, in which they sing their own songs while washing their hands.
- Gloria Gaynor posted a TikTok video in which she sang her 1978 classic “I Will Survive,” while Nicole Scherzinger sang “The Pussycat Dolls'” latest hit “React.”
- Mariah Carey shared a video in which she sang “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” with her twins, and Brandon Flowers of “The Killers” sang “Mr. Brightside.”
Gloria Gaynor sang ‘I Will Survive’ on TikTok as she washed her hands.
@gloriagaynorIt only takes :20 seconds to SURVIVE!O¶ ##iWillSurviveChallenge##fyp##coronavirus##handwashing
Mariah Carey and her twins sang ‘Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)’ as they scrubbed their hands clean
@mariahcareyCleaning our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! ##SafeHands
The Killers’ Brandon Flowers sang “Mr. Brightside”
But this is. pic.twitter.com/PlyHdzo2pM
— The Killers (@thekillers) March 16, 2020
Nicole Scherzinger sang The Pussycat Dolls’ latest hit ‘React’
@nicolescherzingerBest way to wash your hands? Watching this video while you do itü¦ Stay safe and keep washing those hands!! ¤##safehands##pussycatdolls##react
