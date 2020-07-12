As coronavirus cases climb, Trump says states with an uptick in cases are 'going to be fine' and will be back to normal 'very quickly'

Reuters

Coronavirus deaths are once again on the rise amid a surge of confirmed cases in states like Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida – and President Donald Trump claims these regions are “going to be fine.”

More than 3.1 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 133,906 have died, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Over the past week, the US has experienced an uptick in deaths with the three-day average rising to 600 fatalities, CNBC reported. Though the number falls well below the 2,000 daily death average during the pandemic’s peak in April, experts are wary it points to worsening weeks to come.

Still, in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, Trump dismissed concern over the rising rates and said the US is “winning the war” against the coronavirus when asked his opinion on how the US has managed the coronavirus outbreak so far.

“We are winning the war. We have areas that flamed up and they’re going to be fine over a period of time,” Trump told Noticias Telemundo.

California and Southern states across the country have been particularly impacted by rising rates of COVID-19. California has experienced a 29% rise in deaths in the past week, while fatalities in Texas and Florida rose by 106% and 35%, respectively, according to CNBC.

Despite these rapidly rising fatality rates, Trump seemed unperturbed in his interview with Noticias Telemundo, mirroring responses earlier in the pandemic, like when he predicted the virus would end in April “with the heat that comes in.”

“It flared up in areas where they thought it was ending, and that would be Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,” Trump said. “They’re going to have it under control very quickly.”

