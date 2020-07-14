Video shows crowds of British tourists ignoring Spain's compulsory face-mask order at a rowdy street party

Michels/Guillermo Esteban/Twitter Images from a video tweeted by a reporter in Mallorca, Spain, showed tourists without face coverings.

Crowds of unruly British tourists were seen running rampant on the Spanish vacation island of Mallorca in a video shared by the local reporter Guillermo Esteban.

Masks and social distancing are compulsory on most parts of the island, but many of the island’s British and German tourists are not following the rules, according to local reports.

The scene shows the challenges that countries like Spain face as they try to open tourism back up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Spain announced plans to deploy 40,000 police officers to tourism destinations to enforce the rules, according to The Local.

A video showing crowds of unruly British tourists, including a man jumping on a car, in a Spanish vacation town is showing the challenges of reopening to tourists in the coronavirus pandemic.

The scene from Magaluf, a popular tourist destination on the Balearic island of Mallorca, was tweeted Saturday by Guillermo Esteban, a reporter for the local newspaper Ultima Hora.

He added the comment: “Normal life in Punta Ballena, Magaluf.”

Mask wearing and social distancing have been made compulsory outdoors – other than on beaches – on the Balearic islands, according to The Guardian. Spain also announced on Friday that it would deploy 40,000 police officers to its most popular destinations, including the Balearics, to ensure the rules were kept, The Local reported.

But nobody in the video shows such caution, and it has outraged locals, according to Ultima Hora.

The paper identified the tourists in the video as British and also described hundreds of Germans ignoring social-distancing rules in the nearby Bay of Palma.

La vieja normalidad de Punta Ballena, Magaluf. Vídeo de: Michels. @UHmallorca pic.twitter.com/0gc8YXi5ha — Guillermo Esteban (@GuillEsteban) July 11, 2020

The government of the Balearics on Sunday tweeted a video of a busy bar, showing many customers without masks, adding the comment: “The lack of responsibility of some will not jeopardize the effort of the majority.”

Numerous sanctions had been made on tourists not following the rules, the tweet added.

La manca de responsabilitat d’alguns no posarà en risc l’esforç de la majoria. 51 intervencions aquest cap de setmana i 24 actes sancionadores per incompliment de la normativa COVID. No aturarem contra qui no entengui el que ens juguem. ➡️https://t.co/NZyvQI6PFG pic.twitter.com/NDRL3ZmhXC — Govern Illes Balears (@goib) July 12, 2020

The islands are overwhelmingly popular with British and German tourists, who have long seen the Balearics as a place to let their hair down.

Spain is one of the worst affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, having reported nearly 256,000 cases.

But it is also heavily reliant on its tourism industry, and it reopened its borders to European and Schengen-area countries on June 21.

For places like Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic islands, the tourist industry looked at the reopening with both anticipation and caution, according to El País.

“Tourism is our only economic engine,” Alejandra Ferrer, the head of Formentera’s local government, told the paper.

A YouGov poll released earlier in July found that 61% of Spaniards said they did not want arrivals from the UK to enter their country without quarantining.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn condemned the scenes in Mallorca. “We have to try to prevent infections, particularly now in the holiday season,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“We don’t automatically have to see a second wave in the fall and winter,” he said. “Together as a society we can prevent that, as we did before.”

