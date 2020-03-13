Brazil's president reportedly tested for coronavirus just days after sitting side-by-side with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump is seated before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the novel coronavirus, according to Brazilian media reports.

Less than a week ago, Bolsonaro sat side-by-side with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s press secretary, has tested positive for coronavirus. He was photographed standing next to Trump five days ago.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is being monitored, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, which comes just days after he sat side-by-side with US President Donald Trump at his Florida resort in Mar-a-Lago.

Bolsonaro’s communications chief Fabio Wajngarten has tested positive for the virus, the Rio de Janeiro-based newspaper O Globo reported on Thursday.

Trump and Bolsonaro were photographed sitting next to each other less than a week ago.

President @realDonaldTrump met with President @jairbolsonaro of Brazil yesterday in Florida! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SAWeOLbZqD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 8, 2020

Trump was also photographed standing next to Wajngarten five days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Additionally, Trump was photographed shaking Bolsonaro’s hand before dinner on Saturday.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The White House and Brazilian Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, but recently signalled he’d be open to it.

The president has been in the vicinity of several US lawmakers who have self-quarantined in recent days after interacting with an infected individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last month.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday why he’s not been tested, Trump said he feels “extremely good.”

It can take from two to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms– fever, cough, shortness of breath – to show up, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporter: "Why not get tested yourself after you interacted with Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins last week?" President Trump: "Well I don't think it's a big deal, I would do it. I don't feel any reason — I feel extremely good. … But I guess it's not a big deal to get tested." pic.twitter.com/Fvn8m3NBtz — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 10, 2020

Bolsonaro, much like Trump, has sought to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus in recent days and accused the media of pushing a “fantasy.”

“During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not all the mainstream media makes it out to be,” the Brazilian leader said on Tuesday.

Similarly, Trump on Monday tweeted: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”

But Trump’s downplaying of the outbreak has not been able to outrun the facts on coronavirus, or the growing threat it poses within the US.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic as the US’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned House lawmakers that the bottom line is the outbreak is “going to get worse.”

Trump on Wednesday evening gave an error-filled Oval Office address on new travel restricts for Europe amid coronavirus, as he sought to downplay the US government’s early stumbles in its response to the outbreak.

