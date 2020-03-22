Here's everything in the government's $66 billion second coronavirus stimulus package

Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images

On Sunday morning, the government announced details of its $66 billion second coronavirus stimulus package – with stimulus efforts now totalling $189 billion.

Included in the package, which is intended to “supercharge the social safety net”, is an increased Jobseeker payment, payments for small business, and the ability to draw superannuation due to financial crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged that further stimulus efforts are likely.

“We will be focusing on those in the front line, those who will be filling the first blows of the economic impact of the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a press conference on Sunday morning, in announcing measures which he said would “supercharge the social safety net”.

Morrison flagged that it was likely further stimulus efforts would be required, and that this one was focused on those who would suffer the most from the initial economic blow of the coronavirus.

Here’s everything the government announced: