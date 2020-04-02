Tell us how you're adapting to the new normal of COVID-19 for the chance to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher

Getty Images

It’s no secret that the world has undergone rapid changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of a sudden we’re staring down the barrel of radically different working and living arrangements – and this could persist for many months.

Pedestrian Group, the publisher of Business Insider Australia, wants to know more about how our readers are facing these changes, so we can better tailor our content to what you want to read about.

Fill out our reader survey, and you’ll go in the running for a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

>>> CLICK HERE FOR THE PEDESTRIAN GROUP READER SURVEY <<<

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.