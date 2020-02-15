Apple is checking customers' temperatures at its stores in Beijing because of the coronavirus outbreak

Thomas Peter/Reuters

After closing its stores and offices in China because of the coronavirus outbreak, Apple reopened some of its Beijing stores on Friday under limited hours.

But the company is checking customers’ temperatures before they enter the store, according to CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon.

Apple confirmed to Business Insider that it’s conducting temperature checks at its stores in Beijing, and is advising customers to wear a mask and prepare for a temperature check before entering the store.

The COVID-19 virus, as it’s now known, has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 64,000 people in China.

In a video posted to Twitter by CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon, customers are seen getting their temperatures checked as soon as they walk in the door. Apple reopened five stores in Beijing on Friday, but is limiting hours, according to its website.

Business attempts to normalize in #China despite #coronavirus. @Apple reopens its 5 Beijing stores today. Limited hours (11a-6p v. usual 10a-10p). One entrance only with temperature checks. $AAPL restricts # customers in stores. Busy but not thecrowds would see on #ValentinesDay. pic.twitter.com/FoKUrKKkc9 — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 14, 2020

Apple confirmed to Business Insider that it is conducting temperature checks at its stores in Beijing, and pointed to a notice posted on its Chinese retail website advising customers to wear masks and prepare for temperature checks before entering the store

Earlier this month, Apple shut down all of its stores and corporate offices in China because of the coronavirus. The death toll of the virus has reached 1,384, with more than 64,000 people infected.

