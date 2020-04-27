Business and medical groups are set to lead the charge to encourage Australians to download the government's new coronavirus tracing app

Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Business and medical groups have urged Australians to download the Morrison government’s new COVIDSafe app, saying it would help chart a path back to economic recovery.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy warned the successful uptake of the app – which has had mixed success in other countries, including Singapore – would help shape his recommendations to national cabinet next month for easing tough social restrictions.

After weeks of fine-tuning the phone app, which was released to the public on Sunday afternoon, the Morrison government is confident it has assuaged privacy concerns about any potential misuse of data.

Mr Hunt said downloading the app was voluntary, saying he believed it would have “breached the partnership” with the public if it was forced on people by the government.

“This will help us get back to the Australian way of life,” Mr Hunt said in Canberra on Sunday.

Professor Murphy said he was confident more than 50 per cent of Australians would sign up to the app, but ongoing public concerns about data use could hinder its uptake.

“Australians should have no concerns about downloading this app. It’s about helping tracing,” he said.

“We have to be in a position where we can detect as early as possible any potential infections.”

Mr Hunt said people who signed up to the COVIDSafe app would be required give their consent twice – first when downloading the app, then for releasing the data to public health authorities if someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVIDSafe app uses bluetooth on a smartphone to record the “digital handshake” with other mobile phone users (within 1.5 metres) for contact of longer than 15 minutes.

The encrypted data is stored on the individual phone and cannot be used by anyone apart from state and health authorities.

Any data stored on the phone will be deleted after 21 days if not activated by public health authorities.

Mr Hunt said privacy concerns had been taken into consideration by Attorney-General Christian Porter when drafting the app legislation, which was also released on Sunday.

Alternative to phone calls

Health authorities need about 40 per cent of the population to sign up for the app to become an effective tool.

At the moment, state and territory authorities have hundreds of people calling people who have come into contact with coronavirus patients.

It is especially useful for trying to help trace community infections – of which there are about 500 in Australia – where there is no known source.

Restoring community confidence

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the app would help convince people it was “safe to go back to work, go to the shops and get the country moving again”.

“The community will need confidence in how restrictions are eased safely, otherwise the social and economic benefits will not be realised,” she said.

“We’ll be working with our members, the biggest employers in the country, to encourage staff to sign up and help keep Australians safe.”

The COVIDSafe app was also welcomed by the Australian Medical Association and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation,

Mr Hunt said authorities could not compel app users to agree to release the data, which does not use geo-location information.

If a person signs up to the COVIDSafe App they just have to give their name, general age and postcode. Mr Hunt said a person would be allowed to use a pseudonym.

The federal government said there were built-in protections to the app which had been independently assessed by a privacy-specialist law firm.

The data from the COVIDSafe App is distributed a lot less than would normally be the case with other smartphone apps, according to the government.

Mr Murphy said the COVIDSafe app would help speed up tracking down people who were potentially infected with coronavirus.

He said he was confident of getting more than 50 per cent uptake of the COVIDSafe app.

“The stronger the uptake, the stronger the case. I’m confident we will get a good uptake. This is part of an overall package of response,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told ABC Radio that only health authorities would have access to the data.

“It’s another tool we need to get back to normal as much as we can,” he said.

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said important safeguards had been put in place to protect personal information collected through the app so it could be used to help address this public health crisis.

