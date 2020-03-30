The Australian government has released a coronavirus app and WhatsApp service to provide information on the pandemic – but some are concerned about privacy

- The Australian Government has rolled out a new Coronavirus Australia app on iOS and Android, as well as a WhatsApp information service.
- The app provides information and advice about the coronavirus pandemic, from social distancing measures to the symptoms you should look out for.
- The WhatsApp service also provides information but gained mixed reviews on social media, with some people opting not to use it because WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.
The Australian Government released a new Coronavirus Australia app to give Aussies up to date information and advice related to the virus.
The app is available on Apple and Android with information such as key symptoms, health advice and relevant contacts. You can also get push notifications on urgent information.
The government has also released an information service on WhatsApp where you can message a chatbot to ask questions about COVID-19.
To access it, you can either message +61 400 253 787 or go on http://aus.gov.au/whatsapp. From there you can also get the latest news, check your symptoms and find out what support is available for families and businesses.
Are you on WhatsApp?
Message +61 400 253 787 or go to https://t.co/Xs1WqzA12f in your web browser to get #COVID19 information you can trust from the official Australian Government chatbot.
Whatsapp is available from the Apple Store or Google Play.#coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/gNfuVQR1C8
— Australian Government (@ausgov) March 29, 2020
The Whatsapp service gained mixed reviews on social media.
Some people praised the app for providing necessary information.
Thanks so much! Great information here
— Sameer Hifazat (@SameerHifazat) March 29, 2020
Good app with good information especially for providers of in-home care.
— Charles Holley (@ChuckH1936) March 29, 2020
Fantastic app – The Australian Government has released an official app with the information you need to know about #Coronavirus #COVID19.
Search “Coronavirus Australia” in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. pic.twitter.com/VP23fCkSjj
— Ahmad (@AhmadUmar_10) March 29, 2020
Others were concerned about sharing their data with WhatsApp – which is owned by Facebook – or by being “tracked”.
???????? I think I'll stay away from this. Facebook owned and I prefer to have some privacy
— Sharkie (@83sharkie) March 29, 2020
Owned by Facebook! Not touching this. pic.twitter.com/tLCe5uJZjR
— DR. SIMON OOI, GP (@DrSimonOoi) March 29, 2020
