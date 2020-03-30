The Australian government has released a coronavirus app and WhatsApp service to provide information on the pandemic – but some are concerned about privacy

Sharon Masige
There’s a new whatsapp service with information about the coronavirus. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
The Australian Government released a new Coronavirus Australia app to give Aussies up to date information and advice related to the virus.

The app is available on Apple and Android with information such as key symptoms, health advice and relevant contacts. You can also get push notifications on urgent information.

Coronavirus app. Image: Google Play

The government has also released an information service on WhatsApp where you can message a chatbot to ask questions about COVID-19.

To access it, you can either message +61 400 253 787 or go on http://aus.gov.au/whatsapp. From there you can also get the latest news, check your symptoms and find out what support is available for families and businesses.

The Whatsapp service gained mixed reviews on social media.

Some people praised the app for providing necessary information.

Others were concerned about sharing their data with WhatsApp – which is owned by Facebook – or by being “tracked”.

