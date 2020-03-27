Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he calls Dr. Fauci on his mobile phone 'late at night' when he needs COVID-19 advice

Reuters/Joshua Roberts, Reuters/Mike Segar Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Thursday said he leaned heavily on the counsel of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has been so kind and helpful to me,” Cuomo said during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing. “I speak to healthcare professionals all across the globe, literally. But Dr. Fauci, I think, is just brilliant at this, and he has been so personally kind.”

A new Insider poll found that Fauci and Cuomo were the two leaders Americans trusted the most to handle the coronavirus.

These days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York apparently spends his nights on the phone with Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the novel coronavirus.

“I call him late at night. I call him in the middle of the night. I call him in the morning, and he’s been really a friend to me personally and the state of New York.”

Fauci, a prominent figure in public health for decades as the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is from the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

The two New Yorkers in fact received the highest marks from respondents in a new Insider poll on whom Americans trusted the most to handle the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin received the lowest marks in the poll.

With the pandemic expected to alter daily life for weeks and months to come, Cuomo and Fauci have emerged as go-to public figures for Americans.

Cuomo has garnered national praise for his detailed and steady daily press briefings on the virus, which have stood in stark contrast to Trump’s – so much so that the same cable networks that carry Cuomo live every day at 11:30 a.m. ET have said they will cut away from Trump’s full remarks if he keeps spreading misinformation.

