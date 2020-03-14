Over 40 international routes suspended as American, Delta, and United react to Trump's surprise travel restrictions

Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images Travellers glance at an airport departure board.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have announced adjustments to their transatlantic route networks following President Donald Trump’s European travel restriction that will see numerous routes suspended.

All three airlines will be forced to suspend routes from airports not on the US government’s approved entry airport list, with some even cancelling flights on non-affected routes.

American Airlines announced over 30 routes to Europe as well as South America that will be suspended until as early as May with Delta Air Lines only announcing nine suspended routes, so far.

President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday of travel restrictions to Europe largely caught the airline industry by surprise and left the big three US airlines that operate transatlantic flights reeling while trying to determine how to respond. American, Delta, and United were slow to react publicly to the announcement as entire transatlantic strategies would have to be reviewed before the midnight deadline on Friday.

A number of routes have to be revised or even suspended under the new protocol that bars foreign travellers who have visited continental Europe’s Schengen Area from entering the US. All eligible travellers, which include US citizens and legal permanent residents, will have to enter the country via one of only 11 approved entry airports.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were among the most affected carriers as multiple Europe-gateway airports served by the two airlines were not on the approved list. For American, its Miami, Charlotte, and Philadelphia hubs were left off of the initial list. For Delta, the same went for its Minneapolis, Boston, and Salt Lake City hubs.

The duo also operates service to European from secondary cities not listed as hubs including Raleigh, Cincinnati, and Portland. United Airlines only saw two of its hubs in Houston and Denver left off of the list, with the airline not operating the same number of point-to-point routes to Europe as American and Delta.

All three airlines announced their initial response to Trump’s travel restrictions including which routes will be suspended during the 30-day time period and which cities will continue to see service.

American Airlines

AP An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

Though largely spared by the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in Asia thanks to a limited route network on the continent, the nation’s largest carrier was greatly affected by Trump’s announcement that travel between the US and Europe would be largely restricted.

Just over 24 hours after the president’s address, American Airlines unveiled its revised flight schedule for the next two months that went above and beyond the restrictions ordered by the proclamation.

In addition to European route suspensions, the airline announced changes to routes in South America, frequency reductions on unaffected routes, and cuts to European flying until as late as June.

All the airline’s flights to continental Europe from its Miami, Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia and New York hubs will be suspended until at least May 6, with suspension on certain routes such as Chicago-Rome, Miami-Paris, and New York-Madrid extended until June.

Despite the United Kingdom being excluded from the travel restrictions, American is suspending its Raleigh-London route and reducing frequencies on its routes to London from Chicago and Dallas, and even on its flagship New York-London route. American receives traffic in London from feeder flights on partner carriers Finnair, British Airways, and Iberia, most of which originate in restricted Schengen Area countries.

American is also suspending routes south of the equator with Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Sao Paulo, Brazil experiencing route suspensions until as early as May and as late as October. The airline’s route between Miami and Cordoba, Argentina will also be permanently ceased.

Miami International Airport was added to the list of approved entry airports on Friday, following its announcement to suspend flights from the South Florida city to numerous Continental European destinations.

Over 30 routes will be affected by American’s schedule change.

Delta Air Lines

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767.

Delta Air Lines has announced that at least nine routes will be impacted by the president’s travel restrictions to Europe, primarily from airports not approved for entry by the US government.

All routes to continental Europe from Minneapolis, Portland, Indianapolis, Orlando, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City will be suspended for the duration of the travel restrictions. Delta primarily connects those cities with its European hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

Delta’s hub at Boston Logan International Airport was added to the list of approved entry airports on Friday, allowing the airline to continue serving continental European destinations such as Paris and Amsterdam from the airport.

The airline hasn’t announced whether flights from its approved entry hubs to continental European destinations will be affected.

United Airlines

David McNew/Getty Images A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

United Airlines was the least affected by Trump’s travel ban announcement in terms of the number of routes it would have to forcibly cut to nonapproved entry airports. The airline, however, does maintain a sizeable transatlantic route network undoubtedly affected by the lack of demand and restrictions of foreign travellers entering the country.

The airline confirmed in a statement to Business Insider that it expected to maintain its current European route network until March 19. So far, the airline’s flights between nonapproved entry airports and continental European destinations such as Amsterdam and Frankfurt have not been cancelled.

Though not indicated which routes would be suspended following March 19, the airline indicated a desire to maintain daily service to both UK, Ireland, and continental European destinations including Zurich, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, and London. Frankfurt and Munich are also high on United’s list to maintain connectivity with, as the airline receives traffic from Lufthansa.

United will also continue flying to London with 18 daily flights. Lisbon service will also be maintained with less than daily service from Newark and Washington, both approved entry airports.

