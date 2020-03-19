This one chart shows how the coronavirus outbreak is emptying US airports. And it's about to get a lot worse.

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Travel demand has virtually collapsed as the coronavirus continues to spread, with airlines forced to cancel flights, ground planes, and suspend routes.

As social distancing becomes the norm for the foreseeable future, airport traffic is likely to decrease even more.

New data from Foursquare show how much foot traffic has fallen in airports over the past month – a bad sign for airports, which need revenue from passenger fees and retail outlets to keep operations running.

As the coronavirus continues to ravage the airline industry, it is also taking its toll on an oft-forgotten part of that sector: airports.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 200,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, while more than 8,700 people have died.

Airports, which often exist as private-public partnerships, have seen foot traffic plummet as airlines cancel flights, many planes that continue to fly do so half-empty, and people stop purchasing tickets for travel anytime soon.

The facilities are expensive to operate, and rely on income from a variety of sources, including sales from retailers in terminal buildings – the store and airport often have an agreement on revenue sharing as part of the store’s lease – fees charged to airlines for each plane that lands, which is often a bundled fee in the ticket price, and government funding for essential infrastructure.

That means that a decrease in foot traffic and flights could dry up airlines’ revenue sources.

Data provided to Business Insider by location tech company Foursquare shows just how dire the situation has become for airlines in the past week – and how much worse it could get.

Foursquare

Foursquare used indexed data to show changes in foot traffic over time for a rolling seven-day period. The index starts at 100 for the first day, with later days index representing the change.

For example, Seattle shows an 81 index on March 6, which means that foot traffic on the seven-day period ending March 6 was only 81% of what it was during the seven-day period ending February 19, or 19% lower. According to Foursquare, that period, February 13-19, was the last time when traffic appeared mostly normal compared to what would be expected.

Airports have seen traffic drop about 12.8% nationally from February 13 to March 13. However, many major markets have seen traffic declines worse than the national average.

For instance, foot traffic in Seattle airports – the worst-hit market – declined 27.2% during the month ending March 13. Airports in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose was down just shy of a quarter. Foot traffic in New York airports was down 22.1%, while traffic in Los Angeles was down 15.4%.

Traffic began falling faster between March 1-5, according to the data, as Americans became more aware of the urgency behind the outbreak, and social-distancing became a more commonly-known concept.

While the drop is significant, it is likely that it will get worse. Airlines are continuing to cancel flights, and new restrictions on travel are being added every day. People racing back home from work trips and vacations could prop the numbers up for the short term, but it is likely that they will fall at a faster rate late-March into April.

