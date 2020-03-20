These aerial photos show San Francisco's abandoned schools amid a 3-week 'shelter in place' to contain the coronavirus

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images An aerial view of the empty schoolyard at Ulloa Elementary School on March 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

The San Francisco Bay Area is on Day 3 of a three-week “shelter in place” order designed to stifle the spread of the coronavirus disease throughout the city.

Residents have been directed to remain indoors as much as possible, leaving only for essential needs like grocery shopping.

San Francisco’s 113 public schools have shuttered as well, leaving about 57,000 students to adjust to remote learning from their homes.

The order directs residents to remain indoors as much as possible, with those who are able to work from home. Many of the city’s residents have been steadily adjusting to remote work in the weeks preceding the order.

But many who are also parents have a lot more on their hands since the city’s public school district was shut down for at least three weeks.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that schools across the state are unlikely to re-open before the summer break, and kids are adapting to learning remotely in their home.

Justin Sullivan with Getty Images photographed the empty schoolyards of schools across San Francisco from an aerial view.

Here’s what they look like.

San Francisco’s 113 public schools were closed Monday for at least three weeks.

The closures affect the estimated 57,000 students of the city’s public school system.

School officials and families are still figuring out how to enforce digital learning for students now that schools have closed.

“We will definitely need to readjust and lower the expectations for what learning in the classroom will mean if it’s done remotely,” Stephanie Li, a third-grade teacher at Frank McCoppin Elementary School, told ABC7News.

The San Francisco Unified School District created a free Google Classroom web service for students to access learning materials.

There are more online learning resources for families on the school district website.

For parents who work in essential services, the San Francisco Public Library and the Recreation and Park Department will serve as daycare centres for children.

The school district will also provide kids whose families are in need with free meals starting next week.

The city advises against playdates for children or taking them to playgrounds.

Other tips included entertaining children with “games, reading, puzzles, and TV/videos at home.”

