A top White House coronavirus adviser is reportedly pushing the Trump administration to adopt a controversial 'herd immunity' strategy

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Scott Atlas, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, speaks with President Donald Trump during a COVID-19 coronavirus briefing on Aug. 12.

A new pandemic adviser is urging the White House to consider ‘herd immunity’ as an approach to combat the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

Scott Atlas was hired by the White House a few weeks ago.

The strategy is controversial because it would allow the disease to spread to most of the population in order to build resistance, while attempting to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

Many health experts warn the strategy could potentially cause hundreds of thousands of more deaths.

Atlas denied that the strategy is being proposed shortly after The Washington Post story was published.

A new coronavirus adviser is pushing the White House to adopt ‘herd immunity,’ a controversial strategy that would allow the disease to spread through most of the population in order to build resistance, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Washington Post.

Scott Atlas, a healthcare policy fellow at the Stanford University’s conservative think tank Hoover Institution, joined the Trump administration earlier this month as a top pandemic adviser. His expertise is in neuroradiology, and he does “not have a background in infectious diseases or epidemiology.”

Atlas has proposed that the US adopt Sweden’s pandemic response, which relies on keeping the economy open so healthy people can build immunity to the disease through spread of the infection, according to five people familiar with the discussions reported by The Washington Post.

At the onset of the outbreak, the Nordic country decided against imposing strict shutdowns, which was a far different approach from its European neighbours. Instead, Sweden provided health guidance for individuals to behave responsibility, while advising vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, to self-isolate if symptoms were present. Since then, Sweden has had one of the the highest infection and death rates in the world.

The approach has received mixed responses from public health experts, with some criticising the model as a “reckless” one that could result in hundreds of thousands and – potentially millions – more dead. Others are considering its potential feasibility as a long-term solution.

There remains a huge amount of uncertainty around the model as it’s unclear just exactly how many people need to become infected until herd immunity is achieved. Current estimates range from 20 per cent to 70 per cent of the population would have to contract the disease, according to The Washington Post.

Atlas has also reportedly suggested that an increased case count will not lead to more deaths if vulnerable communities are protected, a claim strongly disputed by most infectious disease experts. More than 25,000 people under age 65 have died of the virus in the US so far.

Prior to joining the coronavirus task force, Atlas had been a regular advocate for reopening schools and businesses. He frequently appeared on Fox News to share his opinions, many of which align with those of President Donald Trump’s. Atlas meets with Trump more than any other health official, the Washington Post reported.

“When younger, healthier people get the disease, they don’t have a problem with the disease. I’m not sure why that’s so difficult for everyone to acknowledge,” Atlas said in a Fox News interview in July.

Atlas has clashed with other officials, including Dr. Deborah Birx and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and has positioned himself as an “anti-Dr. Fauci,” one senior administration official told The Post.

Shortly after the Washington Post report on Monday, Atlas released a statement denying the push for the proposal: “There is no policy of the President or this administration of achieving herd immunity. There never has been any such policy recommended to the President or to anyone else from me.”

A White House spokesperson also said there is no change to the White House’s approach.

