Mexican beer brand Corona is poking fun at Trump with an ad called 'The Wall'

Corona launched a video ad in Mexico on Friday dubbed “The Wall,” which aims to inspire Mexicans to overcome challenges and break barriers.

The ad (watch it in full below) stars Diego Luna — a Mexican actor — who opens the video with the line: “All of us are angry at the wall that mad man wants to build.”

Luna jumps between and climbs up different buildings throughout Mexico City — in one scene with a group of Mexicans using ladders to follow him up a wall.

The actor commentates throughout, saying: “Focus on yourself and fight for what you want … These cliches don’t define us.”

The ad is clearly poking fun at presidential candidate Trump, who has repeatedly said he wants to build a Mexican-funded border wall between the US and Mexico.

In a statement, Corona said: “This campaign is very different from our other applications of the brand. Everyone is familiar with the iconic Corona campaigns but this time we want to pass a clear message to all Mexicans, to break their mental frontiers and keep progressing. We hope the message we’re sharing resonates not only with generations of Mexicans but with people around the world.”

Leo Burnett Mexico was the creative agency behind the ad, which is part of a wider campaign called “Desfronterizate.”

Watch Corona’s “The Wall” ad in full below:

