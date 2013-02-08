The Only Thing That Rescued Mexico From A Humiliating Loss To Jamaica Was This Sprawling Save

Photo: YouTube

In a result that jarred the North American soccer world, Jamaica tied Mexico 0-0 in the famed Azteca Stadium in Mexico City last night.Mexico is the highest-ranked team left in its World Cup qualifying region (15th), and Jamaica is one of the lowest (58th).



Mexico came into the game with a 7-0-0 record against Jamaica at home, outscoring them 28-2 in those games, according to ESPN’s Paul Carr. In addition, Mexico hadn’t been held scoreless at home in a World Cup qualifier since 1997, says Carr.

So yeah, even though it was a draw, it was a huge upset. With 20 minutes left, the Mexican fans were openly booing their team and ole-ing every time Jamaica passed the ball.

The only thing that saved Mexico from out-and-out embarrassment was this spectacular save in the first half by Jesus Corona.

With the United States losing to Honduras earlier in the day, this save was the only thing that prevented the two best teams in North America to both go down in flames on the same day (listen to the announcers on this too, they’re great):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.