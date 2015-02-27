The company behind the iPhone screen wants to put its glass into cars

Corning — the company that makes screens for the iPhone — told analysts this week that it is working on “the next big thing.”

The glass maker wants to put Gorilla glass into automobiles, and has been working with BMW for a while, according to a note from investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Corning met with Cantor analysts and investors at a dinner before the firm’s Internet and Tech conference this week.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass could find its way into windshields and sunroofs over the next two years. This could be a huge boon to Corning, since there is more glass-space with cars than there is with phones. With a “total glass opportunity of 5.5 billion square feet,” versus about 4 billion for LCD screens in consumer electronics devices. Corning has a chance to corner a big share of the market with their damage resistant and lighter weight glass, though they expect this to take another three to four years.

Corning has also developed a stronger alternative to Gorilla Glass with increased scratch resistance — titled Project Phire. They expect it to launch later this year, costing more than Gorilla Glass but less than sapphire.

