Corning Is Working On A Bendable Version Of Its Gorilla Glass

Corning bendable Willow Glass

One of the cool new technologies coming soon from the labs at Corning is a type of glass that’s so bendable, you’d swear it was plastic.



It’s called Willow Glass, and it’s designed to be used as a touchscreen, or for high-temperature displays, Corning’s Dr. Waguih Ishak, a vice president for Corning West Technology centre, said Monday on stage at Bloomberg’s Next Big Thing Summit.

Think about that for a minute. With a bendable display, a watch computer could be adjusted to fit anyone’s wrist, no matter how big or small.

Ishak said that the glass would be available for devices by the end of 2013 or early 2014.

Apple is using bendable glass in its as-yet unreleased “smart watch,” Nick Bilton of The New York Times reported in February.

Tech blogger Robert Scoble, who joined Ishak on stage during the presentation, said Willow Glass would work well with such a product.

“If I’m Tim Cook at Apple, I’d be looking at that for a watch with a flexible surface, a display with touch-sensor applications,” Scoble said.

