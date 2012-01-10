Gorilla Glass 2 Has Arrived

Corning has introduced Gorilla Glass 2, the heavy-duty glass for touchscreen devices like the iPhone.
This time it’s 20% thinner than the first generation of glass but it retains the same amount of strength, so manufacturers have the choice to make their displays a little thinner or a little stronger.
Here’s a video from The Verge where they put some Gorilla Glass 2 through its paces.
