Gorilla Glass 2 Has Arrived

Corning has introduced Gorilla Glass 2, the heavy-duty glass for touchscreen devices like the iPhone.



This time it’s 20% thinner than the first generation of glass but it retains the same amount of strength, so manufacturers have the choice to make their displays a little thinner or a little stronger.

Here’s a video from The Verge where they put some Gorilla Glass 2 through its paces.

