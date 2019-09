Here’s an uber-bear that doesn’t get much attention: David Hefty of Cornerstone Wealth Management.



His call: A few more months of rallying, followed by a sudden, stomach-churning collapse to Dow 5,000 as China is exposed as the next Dubai, the economy slows, and a new wave of foreclosures begin.

