Cornell's Business Frat Is Caught In The centre Of A Campus Election Rigging Scandal

That’s why Cornell students interested in working on Wall Street often join Delta Sigma Phi, a fraternity that throws networking events (and the like) for those aiming to go into finance. In fact, they say their Wall Street career forum is “an integral event for [its] brotherhood”

And clearly they’re very close, because two students involved with Delta Sigma Phi are in trouble for committing fraud in order to win student council elections Ivygate Blog reports (via the Cornell Daily Sun).

Melissa Lukasi­ewicz ’14, a member of DSP, and E.J. Yeterian ’15, a DSP pledge got caught forging signatures to get Yeterian’s name on the ballot. You need 100 names to run for Cornell’s Student Assembly. Yeterian hadn’t collected enough, so Lukasiewicz (who is also running) gave Yeterian a sheet of signatures that she had collected.

Here’s the kicker, though: According to the Cornell Daily Sun, Yeterian just crossed out Lukasiewicz’s name and put her own on the top of the sheets. Yeah, really. Not only that, but Yeterian is going to be allowed to continue running, says Adam Raveret ’12 , the Student Assembly’s Director of Elections and (incidentally) DSP’s VP of Community Service.

Ravert says he’s letting Yeterian run because without the forged signatures, she had collected enough. That, however, contradicts the Student Assembly e-mails that the Cornell Daily Sun obtained to break this story in the first place.

Naturally, people are upset about this. Check out some of the comments from IvyGate:

“If no serious action is immediately taken, the Cornell Student Assembly will lose all its credibility. This horrible case of moral misconduct and grave infringement of SA Election rules has gone unpunished because there 3 people are in the same Business Fraternity.”

And:

“This devalues the degrees of all Cornellian’s as it shows the university does not care about dishonesty and other issues of integrity. Yeterian should be expelled for forgery.”

And:

“I don’t understand how there’s no actual punishment for this? Does anyone get held accountable for anything anymore? How can this be seen as displaying the type of character and honesty we’d want in a student representative? It’s flat out dishonest.”

