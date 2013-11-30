Cornell University Student Hospitalized After Falling Off Of A Fraternity Roof

A female Cornell University student has spent more than a week recovering at a regional trauma center after falling from a fraternity’s roof, according to student newspaper The Cornell Daily Sun.

The Sun reports that local Ithaca police have determined the student was on the roof of the Delta Phi fraternity house — known as Llenroc — with a male student on the morning of November 19. The female student had been drinking alcohol and no criminal activity is suspected, according to the IPD.

After the police were called to Llenroc around around 1:30 a.m. they found the female student lying on the ground with pains in several parts of her body. According to The Sun, the student was airlifted to a hospital, and her injuries have now been stabilised.

“On behalf of our entire fraternity, I would like to express our deep, heartfelt sympathy for the student and her family. We all wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the president of Llenroc told The Sun.

