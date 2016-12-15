Cornell University early applications have shot up 78% over the past decade

Cornell University/Facebook Applications at the school were up 10% from the previous year.

Cornell University released the early decision results for the class of 2021.

Applications at the school were up 10% from the previous year, with 5,384 applicants, a record number for the Ithaca, New York-based Ivy League school, The Cornell Daily Sun reported.

Of those applicants, 25.6% gained acceptances, versus 27.4% last year. The number of early applicants has increased significantly, up 78% over the past decade.

Of the nearly 26% accepted student, 23.3% were legacy students (children of Cornell alums) and 13.4% were athletes, The Sun reported.

Cornell is an early decision school, which means students must go there if they get accepted. This policy differs from early action — used by schools including Harvard University — which stipulates a student can only apply to one school early, but has until May to decide if they want to accept.

Regular decision Cornell applicants will find out their admissions status in the spring.

Can’t wait to spend the next 4 years at this beautiful place!! #cornell2021 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WAqWh7k6qI — Rhea (@rheabansal) December 8, 2016

