Cornell University Student Mascot Reportedly Told To Act Like A 'Heterosexual Man' And 'Approach Only Women'

Students auditioning to be the “Big Red Bear” — Cornell University’s mascot — were allegedly

told to act like a “heterosexual man” and “approach only women,”according to the Cornell Daily Sun.

The Sun reports that many Cornell students were offended by these remarks, and while the club that runs the Big Red Bear program stated there is no gender norm for the mascot, they could not confirm that these comments never occurred.

“We cannot control the words of all our members in their individual discussions of the bear,” Big Red Bear student organisers said in a statement to the Sun. They did say they would work to ensure comments like this do not happen again

Students said they were told the only time the bear is “not a straight male” is during “Filthy/Gorgeous” — a large LGBTQ party at Cornell.

“That just shows how Filthy/Gorgeous is taken by some students. That just says that Filthy/Gorgeous is the only place where it’s ok to be a fag … The bear putting on an act is offensive to me,” one student told the Sun.

