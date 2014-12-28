This Diagram Shows Cornell's Revolutionary Method For Taking Notes

Business Insider recently discovered that we’ve been taking notes wrong for decades.

MIT grad Hooman Katirai revealed that the standard method for notetaking — listen to what someone says, write down what you want to remember — is not the best way.

We present the Cornell Notetaking System.

Unlike the traditional method, the Cornell System is interactive.

During a talk, you take notes on the right side of the margin, and write questions on the left side. Then, when it comes time to study, you can just cover the right side with a sheet of paper, leaving a bunch of questions on the left — creating a quiz.

According to advances in psychology, quizzing yourself is one of the best tools for training your memory.

Research shows the brain only remembers information if you show it that the info is important. So by giving yourself the opportunity to quiz yourself regularly, you can load that information into your memory for whenever it might need to be recalled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.