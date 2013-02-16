Law Students Do The Harlem Shake In Library Made Famous By A Girl Who Filmed Porn There

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The Cornell Law library became famous last year when a girl identified as Cameron Knight filmed herself masturbating in the prestigious law school’s library.Well, the students are having fun again.



Law students joined the Harlem Shake trend and filmed themselves getting down in the hallowed library.

The Harlem Shake has become 2013’s biggest Internet trend so far. It was first inspired by a video comedy vlogger Filthy Frank uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 30, which spawned a number of copycats.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

