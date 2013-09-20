The Entire Cornell Men's Lacrosse Team Was Suspended For Hazing Allegations Involving Alcohol

The entire Cornell University men’s

lacrosse team has been suspended amidst hazing allegationsinvolving forced alcohol consumption, the school announced Thursday.

The Ithaca Journal reports that the suspension stems from an alleged incident of “coerced consumption of alcohol by underage freshmen” on September 13. According to a statement from Cornell athletics director Andy Noel, the team was placed on a temporary suspension last week and all upcoming games are cancelled, but will now be able to resume practices:

On Sept. 13, the Cornell men’s lacrosse team was placed on temporary suspension pending appropriate sanctions for a team hazing incident. Following investigation into the incident, Coach [Ben] DeLuca and his team were notified that all fall competitions are canceled. Effective today, the team will resume training and practice in accordance with sanction guidelines.

A Cornell spokesperson told the Journal that more details about the alleged hazing will be released in next few days through the university’s hazing website.

The Big Red went 14-4 last season, losing to Duke University — the eventual national champion — in the NCAA semifinals.

