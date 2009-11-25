Cornell Business School Employees Accidentally Email Everyone With Their Dirty Love Notes

This might set some kind of record for the worst email mistake anyone has ever made. Two employees at Cornell’s business school accidentally copied the entire school in on their dirty love notes.



New York Society blog GuestofaGuest.com has the entire very dirty email chain, but here are a few of the milder, PG-13 highlights from the two lovers’ love notes:

From Lisa to John: “I’ll do a private showing for you babe. just you, me, and your lap.”

John: “That’ll work!”

Lisa: “Yes it would. At least twice!”



John: “AT LEAST!!! The way I’m feeling right now!!”

Lisa: “I knew I could count on you!!! You’re my hero!!!! My knight in shining armour!!! My private porn star!!!!!”

The first email in the chain, received by the entire Johnson Business school, was this.

From John to Lisa:



“Thanks! Tell him Hi right back at him when ya see him later!

Hey, can you re-send me that link to the article about Obama, and the one world, NWO? I misplaced the link to that, and hadn’t finished reading it yet.

GOD, I can’t stop feeling like you’re tickling me, and I can’t stop TASTING you!!! This is all VERY DISTRACTING!!!”

If only they had stopped (or started) there. Both are married. Not to each other.

Read the entire email chain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.