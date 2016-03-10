Cornell freshman basketball player arrested on first-degree rape charge

A Cornell University freshman who’s a forward on the men’s basketball team was arrested Sunday by university police on rape and sexual assault charges, the Cornell Daily Sun reports.

Nineteen-year-old Xavier Eaglin was charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, according to the Cornell Daily Sun.

Eaglin’s arrest comes on the heels of controversy at Yale, where the captain of the men’s basketball, Jack Montague, was reportedly expelled amid rumours of a sexual assault allegation against him, reports Business Insider’s Abby Jackson.

Eaglin was arraigned in court on Monday, and his bail is posted at $50,000 cash or a $100,000 bond. He remained behind bars as of Wednesday morning, reports The New York Daily News.

“The Cornell University Police urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to call 911 to receive police assistance, emergency health care for injuries (appropriate to your circumstance), get access to supportive services and — if you choose to do so — to report a crime,” the Cornell University Police Department said in a prepared statement emailed to Business Insider.

His next court date is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

A Twitter account with Eaglin’s name was active as of March 6.

“We have no additional information to share at this time,” the Cornell University media department wrote in an email to Business Insider.

