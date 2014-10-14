Cornel West Has Reportedly Been Arrested In Ferguson, Missouri

AP/Charles Rex Arbogast Cornel West marching with protesters in Ferguson, Missouri

Prominent activist Cornel West has been handcuffed during demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, according to Fusion and reporters on Twitter.

West was also seen at protests Sunday night.

Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce wrote on Twitter that West was joined by clergy in a march to the Ferguson police station on Monday.

The demonstration, Pearce wrote, was “highly coordinated” with “organisers clearing paths, sending clergy in waves … willing to get arrested.”

Protesters planned a “day of action” Monday, demanding the arrest of the police officer who shot unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.

Cornel West was in the first wave, think I saw him stumble to the ground as he pushed into the police line. I presume he’s arrested.

Protests have continued in Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb, since a white police officer shot Brown in August.

West is a philosopher, author, and activist who writes and teaches about race.

